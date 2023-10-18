Biden says Egypt’s Sisi has agreed to open Gaza border to allow in aid convoy

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah border crossing into Gaza to allow in 20 lorries with humanitarian aid.

Mr Biden told reporters aboard Air Force One that he spoke to Mr Sisi after visiting Israel, where leaders there agreed to allow the aid in.

Mr Sisi "agreed to... let up to 20 trucks through to begin with," Mr Biden told reporters.

Lorries carrying critical aid to the besieged Gaza Strip have been waiting on the Egypt's border crossing with Gaza, awaiting a diplomatic breakthrough that will allow them to enter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would not allow aid to enter through its borders with Gaza, but would not prevent it from entering through Egypt's Rafah crossing.

Gaza is home to 2.3 million people who have been living under a land, air and sea blockade since 2007, when Hamas took over the territory.

Israel tightened its blockade of the tiny enclave on October 7, after Hamas gunmen launched a surprise attack on parts of southern Israel, killing 1,300 people and taking some 200 other hostage.

Israel blocked the entry of water, electricity, food and medicine, drawing international condemnation and concerns from the United Nations over a humanitarian crisis.