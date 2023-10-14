Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters march through London

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through central London on Saturday, amid a government warning that anyone waving a Palestinian flag could face arrest in certain circumstances.

The route, which was expected to end at Whitehall outside the Cabinet Office at about 3pm, is covered by a Section 12 order.

That means anyone “participating in or associated with the 'Palestine Solidarity Campaign' protest must not deviate from the route below or they may be subject to arrest”, police said.

More than 1,000 officers have been deployed by the Metropolitan Police for the march, which saw supporters gather to express solidarity with Palestine as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate.

Deep divisions in public opinion have resurfaced in the UK after war broke out between Israel and Hamas, the group that rules Gaza. There has also been shock at a letter to police from the Home Secretary Suella Braverman that said in some circumstances waving a Palestinian flag could be deemed support for Hamas, proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK since 2001.

Sebastian Shehadi, 29, who is taking part in the march, told The National there are Palestinian flags “everywhere” among those taking part in the protest.

He criticised France's decision to ban pro-Palestinian protests, adding: "In the name of anti-semitism we cannot be Islamophobic and racist ourselves.

"We have seen what happened in France, where it is now illegal to hold the national symbol of Palestine. Can you imagine? The country that is renowned for protest and revolution, France.“

"A lot of people are saying here isn’t it crazy that this freedom march, this peaceful march, would be illegal in France.”

He said only police intervention he had seen was to prevent people from covering their faces.

Mr Shehadi estimated there were “tens of thousands” of people taking part in the march, adding: “It feels like the stop the war marches we have seen for Iraq. It’s is a big one.

“We are snaking all the way down from the BBC to Piccadilly Circus. It’s covering quite a large ground,” added Mr Shehadi, who is British-Lebanese.

Fellow protester and friend Omar Hamaoui said those taking part in the march were there to stand by people in Gaza and show the world they would not “be silenced”.

“We are also doing it in a peaceful manner,” he added.

“There was obviously a worry, looking at the global media, whether it’s France or Germany [where protests have been banned].

"But everyone here has shown it’s a peaceful protest. There is no anti-semitism. There are no feelings of hatred.“

We are a democratic country. We should be able to voice our opinion and stand up for people.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the BBC's Broadcasting House in Portland Place, which had earlier been sprayed in red paint, before the start of the march at noon.

Read more London police reject Home Secretary's proposed Palestinian flag ban

In a statement shared on Twitter ahead of the start of the march on Saturday, police said: “We’re acutely aware of the emotions, the fear and the anxiety in our communities across London as a result of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Ahead of a planned March for Palestine demo today, a Section 12 has been authorised from midday in the area shown. Any person participating in or associated with the 'Palestine Solidarity Campaign' protest must not deviate from the route below or they may be subject to arrest pic.twitter.com/6CXlZdz32x — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) October 14, 2023

“We’re expecting thousands of people to come to the capital for a march for Palestine and I want to assure people that we have a really comprehensive and significant policing plan in place to ensure the safety of people attending and to deal with criminality and hate crime should that occur.”

The government previously warned waving a proscribed flag in support of Hamas or other proscribed organisations at the protest will be an offence.

And the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, also suggested this week that waving Palestinian flags could in some contexts be seen as illegitimate.

A woman reacts during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians, amid a march in London. Reuters

However, Dame Lynne Owens, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, gave more clarity when she said expressing support for Palestinians, including the act of waving Palestinian flags, would not automatically be considered a criminal offence by anyone taking part in the march.

Protesters waved Palestine flags and supportive placards as people chanted, with police and community support officers stationed nearby.

The BBC's headquarters in London was earlier daubed in red paint, following criticism for maintaining its editorial stance against describing Hamas militants as terrorists.

Today we are expecting a large protest about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.



Thousands of officers will be policing the protest and reassuring communities in London



This thread will outline some key information which we would urge everyone to take a moment to read: pic.twitter.com/D3ApbFCsKA — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 14, 2023

Police said the incident has so far not been linked to any protest group.

The gathering comes as Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza after Israel's military told them to evacuate ahead of an expected ground invasion.

The UN, human rights groups and others have been among those expressing deep concern about the impact of Israeli action on civilians, as the death toll continues to grow amid airstrikes and a siege on the territory.

As the conflict deepens, an RAF flight left Israel on Friday night as part of a UK government effort to get British nationals to safety.

A plane carried passengers to Cyprus, with the air force assisting the Foreign Office amid a limited availability of commercial flights.

Three Britons are confirmed to have died during last weekend's assault on Israel, but reports have suggested at least 17 could be among the casualties.

The UK government has been steadfast in support of Israel, with ministers also calling on police to use the "full force of the law" against shows of support for Hamas or bids to intimidate the UK's Jewish community.

Amid concerns about the scale of the Israeli response, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that the country has "every right to defend itself" from Hamas attacks but stressed that civilian safety must be "paramount in our minds".