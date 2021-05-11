Mo Salah calls leaders to ‘stop the killing of innocents’ after Israel and Gaza violence

Egyptian Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah has called for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to use his influence and stop the killings in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories.
Salah has commented on social media on the cross-border fighting that has erupted in Gaza and Israel, after police stormed Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem this week and attacked unarmed worshippers.
At least 28 Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed since Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza and Israel have been exchanging rockets.
"I’m calling on all the world leaders, including on the prime minister of the country that has been my home for the past four years, to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately," Salah tweeted.
I’m calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is enough. @BorisJohnson— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 11, 2021
He will play his 200th game for Liverpool against Manchester United on Thursday.
Like millions of people around the world, Salah has been distressed by the violence. "Enough is enough," he said.
Salah also posted a picture of himself during a visit to Jerusalem.
