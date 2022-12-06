Middle East sees fastest rise in HIV cases over last 20 years, report finds

The Middle East and North Africa region has documented the largest increase in HIV infections, rising by 31 per cent compared to other regions of the world over the past two decades, a report from pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca showed.

The report, the first of its kind, mapped people living with compromised immune systems in the region.

Referring to figures collated by Unaids, the report - titled “The Forgotten Millions: Mapping Immunocompromised Patients in the Middle East and North Africa" - said that 180,000 people in the region were living with HIV/Aids in 2021.

"The Mena region is one of a few global regions seeing a rapid increase in HIV infections," the report said.

It also found that diabetes and cancer account for as much as a third of the current disease burden in the Middle East and North Africa.

More than a million are living with cancer – the fourth-biggest killer – with bladder, colorectal, liver and lung the most common.

“Countries in the region show a disturbing rise in the number of cancer patients, with long-term projections of a nearly two-fold increase cancer incidence by 2030,” the report said.

“As a result, Mena is also projected to experience a significant increase in cancer deaths in the coming decades.”

About 8.1 per cent of the region's population - more than 70 million people - have diabetes, the highest incidence in the world.

The biggest rates for the disease were in Kuwait (24.9 per cent), Egypt (20.9 per cent) and Qatar (19.5 per cent).

Those with weak immune systems were heavily affected during the Covid-19 pandemic, and reasearchers said there was a lack of comprehensive data on the immunocompromised in the Middle East and North Africa – “leaving millions of people across the region vulnerable and disrupting efforts to end the pandemic".

The writers of the report urged policymakers to “accelerate the collection of centralised data on high-risk groups, including the creation of national registries, in order to better map the scale and spread of vulnerable population, prioritising those at highest risk”.