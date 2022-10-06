Israel rejects Lebanon's proposed amendments to US-mediated maritime deal

Israel has rejected a series of amendments proposed by Lebanon to a US-brokered draft deal that would finally end a long-running maritime border dispute between the two countries.

After years of indirect negotiations over competing offshore gasfield claims, a deal mediated by US energy envoy Amos Hochstein had been delivered to Lebanese and Israeli officials at the weekend.

Both had offered cautious praise towards the proposed deal, with Lebanon's prime minister-designate Najib Mikati saying it was “on the right track to assert Lebanon's rights over all its waters”.

On Tuesday, Lebanon submitted a handful of proposed amendments, with its officials insisting that the proposed changes would not derail the deal.

But on Thursday a senior Israeli official told AFP that Israel had rejected the amendments.

“Prime Minister Yair Lapid was updated on the details of the substantial changes Lebanon is seeking to make in the agreement and instructed the negotiating team to reject them,” the official said.

“Israel will not compromise on its security and economic interests, even if that means that there will be no agreement soon.”

Israel and Lebanon are technically in a state of war and have no diplomatic relations.

Further complicating the situation is the presence of Iran-backed Hezbollah, the powerful Lebanese armed group and political party that has often fought with Israel.

While Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has threatened to attack the contested Karish gasfield if Israel starts extraction there before negotiations are completed, even he has described the proposed deal as an “important move”.

Hezbollah threatened attacks after Israel moved a production vessel near the Karish field.

The Israeli official on Thursday underscored that Israel was not negotiating with Lebanon over Karish and would “produce gas from the Karish rig as soon as it is possible to do so.”

“If Hezbollah or anyone else tries to damage the Karish rig or threaten us — the negotiations on the maritime line will stop immediately and Hassan Nasrallah will need to explain to the citizens of Lebanon why they don't have a gas rig for the benefit of their economic future,” the official said on Thursday.