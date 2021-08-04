Lebanon marks blast anniversary with protests

Police hold flowers to mark the first anniversary of Beirut's massive 2020 seaport blast. The grim anniversary on Wednesday comes amid an economic and financial meltdown and political stalemate that has left the country without a functioning government for a full year. (Hussein Malla/AP)

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Beirut on Wednesday morning, before large demonstrations to mark a year since the Beirut port explosion.

The blast devastated the Lebanese capital, killed at least 214 people and injured thousands of others.

As people gathered in Beirut, Pope Francis urged the international community to help a struggling Lebanon.

"Today I appeal to the international community to help Lebanon along the path to resurrection through concrete gestures, not just words," he said at a Vatican event.

The anniversary takes place amid increasing calls for justice by the families of victims and as political bickering stalls the investigation into the explosion of hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

On Monday, the families of those killed in the blast gave Lebanese authorities 30 hours to lift immunity from officials who have been summoned for questioning, or face a major – but unspecified – escalation.

The families of victims have organised a march called “Let the August 4 regime in all its components and leadership fall”.

The protest will start in the once-buzzing neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael, one of the most severely damaged areas of the capital, make a stop at the port and then head to Parliament.

Many other gatherings, demonstrations and sit-ins have been planned across the country to demand justice.

A year after the blast, the details of what triggered the explosion and who owned and enabled the storage of the fertiliser at one of the busiest ports in the Middle East remain unknown.

The stalled investigation into the blast has left families of victims frustrated as Parliament continues to deny the lead investigator authorisation to question senior political and security officials in the case.

The blast destroyed thousands of properties across the capital, causing billions of dollars in damage that compounded Lebanon’s worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Wednesday a conference on Wednesday, hoping to raise more than $350 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon.

It will be the third conference since the blast to seek help for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities.

The explosion toppled the government of Hassan Diab and has left crisis-hit Lebanon without a functioning Cabinet since.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

