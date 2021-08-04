Beirut blast investigation: what happened to ‘case that could break the regime’?

These images show various sites in Beirut on August 5, the day after the blast, and how they look now, one year on. This building has only been partially repaired. (Rasha Hamada for The National/ AFP)

The official investigation into the devastating explosion at Beirut port last year must push forward despite deliberate obstruction by Lebanon’s politicians and should be supported by a UN fact-finding mission, human rights activists told The National on the anniversary of the blast.

“This case really feels like the case that can break the regime,” said Ghida Frangieh, a lawyer who heads the litigation department at Lebanese watchdog Legal Agenda.

“We are now understanding, society as a whole, what it means to have a judiciary that is strong enough to face politicians.”

Legal documents, interviews and statements seen by The National show the finance and interior ministries, security agencies – including the Lebanese army, State Security, General Security – and the Higher Defence Council chaired by the president and vice-chaired by the prime minister were all informed of the danger posed by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut port.

Although these documents show lots of discussion over who had custody of the chemicals, what should be done with them and where they should be kept, they were still there on August 4, 2020, when they exploded, killing at least 214 people.

Quote If Lebanese officials are found guilty in foreign courts, they could then face international arrest warrants to ensure that justice is done Kenneth Roth, executive director, Human Rights Watch

One of the reasons for this systematic failure to act may be found in the set-up of Beirut’s port, which operates with several security agencies working in parallel and a management board not audited by the government whose six members were appointed to represent the country's religious sects rather than for experience in running ports.

“The port’s governance structure created the conditions for corruption and mismanagement to flourish,” said Lama Fakih, crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch on Tuesday at the launch of a 127-page investigation report into the blast. “Lebanon’s main political parties … benefited from the port’s ambiguous status and poor governance and accountability structures.”

Former Finance Ministry director Alain Bifani told The National that his attempts to create a legal framework for the port during his 20-year tenure were rejected by MPs.

“In this country, you have a lot of black boxes,” he said.

One of the six members of the board, Christian Char, defended its track record and said they were not responsible for the dangerous goods that caused the blast. He said that the board members were chosen from people who “are well-known and have integrity”.

But the board was also responsible for infrastructure development at the port, which would normally include building adequate storage space for dangerous chemicals such as the ammonium nitrate blamed for the blast.

“We should have received proper instructions from the Lebanese army … and experts at the port on how to store [the chemicals]," Mr Char told The National. “We don’t have a clue how to store explosive materials.”

Mr Char did not deny “any responsibility” but said the judiciary, customs and security organisations must be scrutinised first.

He hinted that officials had been planning to dispose of the chemicals in hangar 12, but never did.

“And you know years passed and they didn’t ... there were no signs of immediate danger,” he said.

Port employees regularly accuse customs of corruption and of negligence.

One employee at the port told The National that in 2014 he was able to access the ammonium nitrate as it was being unloaded from the ship that brought it to Beirut. He says he still has plastic bags containing handfuls of the chemical that he uses at home to fertilise his garden. Customs authorities declined interview requests.

All officials questioned by HRW and The National deflected blame. Politicians have so far not responded or refused to lift the immunity of top officials so that they can be questioned by investigative judge Tarek Bitar. He replaced Fadi Sawan in February after two MPs, both suspects, complained to the Court of Cassation and had him removed from the investigation.

Mr Bitar is facing similar opposition but Ms Frangieh said that he has used a different methodology to avoid legal loopholes that were used against Mr Sawan.

“That regime of impunity caused the blast, and it’s trying to stop the investigation into the blast. We expected it,” Ms Frangieh said.

Lebanon’s post-civil war amnesty law issued in 1990 pardoned all war crimes or crimes against humanity except those committed against senior officials. This was a turning point in the country’s history, Ms Frangieh said. “Their life always meant much more than ours,” she said.

Local media reported that Mr Bitar said early in June that he was studying three options: that welding work caused an accidental fire that ignited the chemicals; that the fire was ignited on purpose; or that the explosion was caused by a missile.

A judicial source told Lebanese newspaper L’Orient-Le Jour last month that a confidential French report on the blast sent to Mr Bitar excluded a missile attack.

The owner of the company that sent welders to Warehouse 12 where the ammonium nitrate was stored on August 4 has been detained. His sister, Guita Chebli, however, downplayed the idea that welding caused the fire that caused the blast and hinted at sabotage, without offering any proof.

“The door remained close and they worked with a 15 ampere machine on a battery [which does not emit sparks]," she told The National. She questioned why pictures of the workers, who are in pre-trial detention with her brother Selim Chebli, circulated in the media the day after the explosion.

“Why would they photograph themselves while welding? It was a big scenario prepared by somebody.”

Finding the truth could take years.

Mr Bitar is working alone with a handful of trainee judges. Previous investigations into high-profile assassinations have stretched on for up to three decades and ended mostly with rulings made in the absence of any culprit.

“It’s definitely a lot of pressure on one person, but it’s also a very important milestone in our history,” Ms Frangieh said. “It will determine the future of our country: we continue in the cycle of impunity or we break it.”

Legal Agenda, HRW and some families of victims of the blast are calling for a fact-finding mission by the UN Human Rights Council, which will hold its next session in September.

The investigation, which would not be a criminal trial, would examine whether there was an offence against the right to life, education and health, HRW executive director Kenneth Roth said on Tuesday.

This could lay the foundation for later criminal action in any country with jurisdiction – there are already two prosecutions regarding the blast under way, in France and Germany.

“Foreign prosecutors are not bound by the archaic laws of impunity in Lebanon,” Mr Roth said.

“If Lebanese officials are found guilty in foreign courts, they could then face international arrest warrants to ensure that justice is done.”

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

From Europe to the Middle East, economic success brings wealth - and lifestyle diseases A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted. One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain. In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems. The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014. And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

