Saad Hariri: Beirut blast anniversary no launchpad for electoral campaigns

Former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri says it is not the time to try to influence Lebanese public opinion. AFP

Lebanon's former prime minister Saad Hariri cautioned against using the one-year anniversary of the Beirut explosion on Wednesday to score political gains.

“The volcano that devastated Beirut, its people and its neighbourhoods, is not a platform for bidding and political investment in the grief of afflicted citizens,” he said in a tweet. “This is a day to liberate justice from political duels and media trials, not a day to launch electoral campaigns and bribe Lebanese public opinion with justice on demand.”

The remark is a veiled reference to political rivals and opposition groups likely to contest next year’s parliamentary elections.

Saad Hariri demands end to immunity for officials in Beirut blast probe

Civil society groups have organised protests and marches to mark the blast and demand justice, gatherings that are expected to draw large crowds on Wednesday.

The international community and local demonstrators have accused Lebanon’s entrenched political class of widespread corruption and political inaction in the midst of severe economic collapse.

The explosion killed at least 214 people and wounded 6,500 others. But an investigation has yet to determine who was responsible for the devastation in a country where the judiciary is highly politicised.

A protester argues with security forces as demonstrators and families of the Beirut blast victims gather outside the residence of Lebanon's interior minister in the Qoraitem neighbourhood of western Beirut.

Mr Hariri also repeated his call for an international probe into the port blast should parliamentarians fail to amend Lebanon’s constitution to prosecute powerful officials.

“There will be no truth without either a transparent international investigation or the suspension of constitutional articles to strip everyone of immunity,” he said.

Mr Hariri said last week that his parliamentary bloc was working on a proposal to lift immunity from all officials in the port investigation, a plan backed by political leaders including Parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Civil society activists have accused Mr Hariri and others of seeking to further delay the probe by introducing constitutional amendments that may prove difficult to carry out.

Immunity from prosecution

Parliamentarians enjoy immunity from prosecution if they are in session.

Investigative judge Tarek Bitar last month requested to strip members of Parliament and former ministers Nohad Machnouk, Ali Hassan Khali and Ghazi Zeaiter of their immunity in the blast probe, and called for other high officials to face prosecution.

The suggestion sparked hope that powerful officials may yet be held accountable for the devastating explosion but Parliament has yet to rule on Mr Bitar’s request.

Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government for a year as sectarian leaders bicker over their shares of ministerial portfolios in the next government. Mr Hariri stepped down as prime minister-designate last month, nine months after he was nominated for the position.

The three-time prime minister said the explosion highlighted “the state of loss, denial, neglect in the political, judicial, administrative and military institutions”.

The site of the August 4 explosion at Beirut port in December.

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

