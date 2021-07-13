Beirut blast families carrying coffins scuffle with police outside minister's home

Security forces deny entry to demonstrators with cardboard coffins outside the minister's residence in western Beirut.

Lebanese police fired tear gas and beat back protesters outside the home of Lebanon's caretaker interior minister on Tuesday.

More than 100 relatives of victims of last year's Beirut port blast demonstrated outside Mohammed Fahmy's house with photographs of their loved ones and cardboard coffins.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 A protester argues with security forces as demonstrators and families of the Beirut blast victims gather outside the residence of Lebanon's interior minister in the Qoraitem neighbourhood of western Beirut. (ANWAR AMRO/AFP)

Almost a year after the August 4 explosion that claimed more than 200 lives and destroyed large parts of the capital, no senior officials have been held to account.

Judge Tarek Bitar had asked to question Maj Gen Abbas Ibrahim, head of the general security agency, alongside other top officials including three politicians and the caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab, but was turned down.

Demonstrators called Mr Fahmy a "terrorist", according to a Reuters witness, before pushing their way into the entrance of the building, some of them writing on the walls, "Fahmy is a criminal".

Video of the incident on social media showed police in riot gear forcing the crowds away from the glass doors of the residence, using tear gas and batons.

"The Lebanese people have come to support us, where are you, hero?" a demonstrator shouted through a megaphone.

Parliament has yet to decide whether to lift the immunity of former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, former public works minister Ghazi Zeaiter and former interior minister Nohad Machnouk in connection with the port inquiry, after adjourning proceedings on Friday to seek more information from the judge.

Mr Bitar became the lead investigator after his predecessor, Judge Fadi Sawan, was removed in February following requests from two former ministers whom he had charged with negligence over the blast.

