King Abdullah of Jordan attends JAF ceremony - in pictures

King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, accompanied by Crown Prince Hussein, attends a’ ceremony to mark the state’s centennial. All photos courtesy Royal Hashemite Court

King Abdullah was received at Al Rayah Parade Ground, located at the Royal Hashemite Court, by Crown Prince Hussein and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Maj Gen Yousef Hneiti.

The ceremony coincides with Accession to the Throne Day, Army Day and the Great Arab Revolt anniversary.

Representatives from armies and security agencies of friendly countries with ties to Jordan through military co-operation and joint training, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Palestine, the UK, France, and Pakistan, participated.

A drill squad performs at the JAF and security agencies’ ceremony marking Jordan's centennial.

A parachutist flies the Jordanian flag at the centennial ceremony.

Put your best foot forward ... a military band on parade at the celebrations.

A mounted unit at the ceremony at Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court.

King Abdullah II at the JAF and security agencies’ ceremony.

King Abdullah II takes the salute at the celebratory march past.

The 2nd Al Hussein Mechanised Battalion receives the Great Arab Revolt flag from the 9th Prince Mohammed Mechanised Battalion.

Airborne Jordanian flags accompany King Abdullah as he crosses the parade ground.

King Abdullah bestows the Order of the State Centennial on the Jordan Armed Forces, the Public Security Directorate, the General Intelligence Department, and several army and security personnel, in addition to Royal medals on JAF and security officers.