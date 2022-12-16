Jordan suspends TikTok over 'incitement to violence'

Jordan said on Friday it was suspending TikTok services over the short-form video app's “failure to deal with content inciting violence and calls for chaos”.

The move comes as the kingdom is hit by protests by lorry and public transport drivers over low wages and a sharp increase in fuel prices.

A senior Jordanian police officer was killed after being shot in the head during protests on Thursday, in the Al Husseiniya area of the southern province of Maan, the Public Security Directorate said on Friday.

Two officers were wounded during the protests, which police blamed on “a group of vandals and outlaws”.

“TikTok platform has failed to deal with the misuse of the service by its users,” the country’s cybercrime unit said.

TikTok users used the platform “to laud and publish violent acts and calls for chaos”, the unit said.

“The unit monitors all that is posted on social media platforms, particularly posts related to hate speech, incitation to sabotage, attacks on law enforcement bodies and properties and cutting off roads,” it said.

The unit said it would refer any person who commits such crimes to the judiciary.