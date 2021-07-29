Jordan will not press charges in case of coronavirus death after hospital power cut

Jordanian authorities decided on Thursday not to press charges in the case of a coronavirus patient who died last week at an Amman hospital after a power cut.
A public prosecutor said Sana Najjar's death was not related to the electricity situation at the hospital. Najjar, who was in her 40s, was on an oxygen machine at Gardens Hospital in west Amman.
The case undermined public confidence in Jordan’s public healthcare system.
It came four months after seven coronavirus patients died at a hospital in the central city of Al Salt that ran out of oxygen.
State television said the prosecutor decided not to conduct any trial in the Gardens Hospital case after a government committee “affirmed that electricity cut-off had nothing to do with the death.”
The Al Salt deaths in March prompted mass demonstrations across Jordan. Security forces cracked down on the protests and arrested hundreds of people.
Several municipal health officials are on trial on negligence charges in the Al Salt hospital case.
Health Minister Firas Al Hawari said Najjar died from “blood clots in the lungs”.
The government rented the 300-bed Gardens Hospital in November to treat coronavirus patients.
Najjar’s relatives said she died not long after an electricity cut-off caused her oxygen machine to stop working, contradicting a public statement by Gardens Hospital director Fayez Abu Humeidan.
Mr Humeidan said an electricity short circuit caused a five-minute failure in the lighting at the intensive care ward Najjar was in.
He said the short-circuit did not affect any machines at the ward and that Najjar's condition was critical before the problem.
Najjar’s husband, Mohammad Dughamin, said the power cut-off lasted 20 minutes and caused the oxygen machine his wife was on to stop.
She died 10 minutes after the power cut-off because she was without an oxygen supply, said Mr Dughamin, who is a physician.
Coronavirus case numbers in Jordan surged this month. Public adherence to social distancing and mask wearing dropped sharply as the authorities lifted curfews and other virus restrictions in recent months.
The latest Health Ministry data showed that 21 people on Wednesday died from the coronavirus, while 1,055 infections were officially recorded.
The tally brought official deaths from the pandemic in Jordan to 10,000.
More than 768,000 cases have been officially recorded. But doctors say actual infections in the kingdom of 10 million people far exceed this figure.
In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4.
UAE fixtures
Thursday February 8, v Kenya; Friday February 9, v Canada; Sunday February 11, v Nepal; Monday February 12, v Oman; Wednesday February 14, v Namibia; Thursday February 15, final
Released: 2017
Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon
Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube
Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification
Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year.
Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards
Saturday (UAE kick-off times)
Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm)
Brighton v Arsenal (6pm)
West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm)
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm)
Sunday
Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm)
Everton v Liverpool (10pm)
Monday
Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)
Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time)
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)
RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)
Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)
Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)
Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm)
Sunday, May 17
Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),
Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm)
Monday, May 18
Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)
Started: April 2017
Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh
Based: Cairo, Egypt
Sector: transport
Size: 450+ employees
Investment: approximately $80 million
Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani
National Editorial: Covid-hit India needs the world's solidarity and support
Rebecca Bundhun: Covid-19 jeopardising education of millions in India
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Is India's federalism facing needless stress tests?
Johann Chacko: What Kerala can teach us all about flattening the curve
Kunal Purohit: India's migrant labour crisis is a chance to fix an old wrong
