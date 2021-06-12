Islamic leaders hail accord to promote peace in Afghanistan

Afghan and Pakistani scholars signed declaration to support effort to end decades of war

A Nato helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, on June 29, 2020. Reuters
A Nato helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, on June 29, 2020. Reuters

The Organisation of Islamic Co-operation has hailed the signing of the Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan by Afghan and Pakistani scholars at a meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia in Makkah on Thursday.

The conference, organised by the Muslim World League, brought together senior scholars from both countries for the first time with the aim of supporting peace efforts in Afghanistan, the state Saudi Press Agency reported.

The declaration signed at the meeting “provides a final and comprehensive solution to the Afghan conflict, by supporting reconciliation between the conflicting parties in Afghanistan, and bringing them to a common ground, by addressing all political, social, economic and other related issues, through the spirit of joint action in order to stop the ongoing bloodshed in Afghanistan, and to lead the people of Afghanistan towards peace, reconciliation, stability and progress,” SPA said.

“It emphasises that violence is not linked to any religion, nationality, civilisation or race, and considers violence resulting from extremism and terrorism in all its forms, including violence against civilians and suicide attacks, contrary to the principles of Islam.”

Yousef Al Othaimeen, the OIC secretary general, said the declaration “reflects the great efforts made by the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia], as the current president of the Islamic Summit, and its pivotal role in reconciliation among the parties in the Islamic countries”.

Afghanistan has suffered from decades of conflict. During the country’s nine-year war against Soviet forces after Russia’s 1979 invasion, as many as one million civilians were killed.

Russian troops eventually withdrew, only for the country to be gripped by civil war between 1992 and 1996 which left parts of the capital city Kabul in ruins.

Read More

Prince Harry visits a cleared minefield in Angola in 2019, as his mother did in 1997. AFP'Act of barbarism': Prince Harry condemns attack on mine charity in Afghanistan

How US troops' withdrawal could spark Afghanistan's 'Saigon moment'

India rattled by US Afghanistan withdrawal, experts say

The new push for peace was held as the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents continue talks in Doha to end two decades of war in the country, after the invasion by a US-led international coalition in 2001.

Since then, about 100,000 Afghan civilians, 65,000 Afghan soldiers and police and 2,300 US soldiers have been killed.

Up to 30,000 Taliban insurgents are also thought to have died.

All international forces are scheduled to leave Afghanistan by September 11 this year.

Current peace negotiations have made little progress since they began in September.

The militants have stepped up operations against government forces and civilian casualties continue to rise as a result of the fighting and attacks claimed by the Afghan affiliate of ISIS.

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars called on all warring parties to engage in peace talks, take responsibility, be rational and abide by the declaration.

The document was signed by Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs, Noorul Haq Qadri, and Afghanistan’s Hajj, Guidance and Endowments Minister, Mohammad Qasim Halimi, on behalf of the scholars from both countries.

Mr Halimi said the declaration was “an expression of the victory of the voice of reason and the silencing of bullets and explosions that burnt everything”.

“As a government official I can say now that all barriers to reconciliation are removed,” he said.

Shafiq Samim, Afghanistan’s ambassador and permanent representative to the OIC, said the Makkah conference was a serious attempt to find ways to solve the Afghan problem through constructive dialogue and effective mediation.

Updated: June 12, 2021 10:40 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Emirates Schools Establishment said term 3 exams mark the end of the curriculum but not the end of the current academic year. Philip Cheung / The National

Distance learning at UAE public schools to continue after term 3 exams

Education
Whirling Dervishes of Beyoğlu, Istanbul. Photo: Christopher Wilton-Steer and The Aga Khan Development Network

The pictures and crafts from London's 'Silk Road'

Europe
Barbora Krejcikova during her French Open final victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. AFP

Krejcikova defeats Pavlyuchenkova to win French Open title

Tennis
The UAE's ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh, casts her vote on which countries will serve on the Security Council. UAE Mission to the UN Twitter account

UAE and four others elected to UN Security Council

UAE
UAE's Fabio De Lima scores his second goal against Indonesia in the World cup qualifiers at the Zabeel Stadium, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Van Marwijk wants more from UAE in World Cup showdown with Vietnam

Football
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one