Traditional ring game returns to Ramadan nights in Iraq

Iraq’s national championship for mheibis, a traditional game often played during Ramadan, has made a welcome return after coronavirus restrictions made it impossible to play last year.

Throughout the holy month, towns and cities across the country have echoed with the familiar sounds of people playing the immensely popular game.

At a game The National attended in Baghdad, Emad Al Aswad paced up and down in front of rows of men seated with their fists clenched, his grey kandura flowing behind him.

Mr Al Aswad had only 10 minutes to find a ring being concealed by one of the opposing team.

After quiet discussions with his teammates, he rushed towards one man, grabbed his wrist and yelled: “Give me the ring!”

As the man opened his hand, revealing the ring hidden inside, Mr Al Aswad let out a fierce roar.

In scenes of jubilation rarely seen in Iraq since before the pandemic, his teammates danced, hugged and lifted him on to their shoulders.

“Mheibis is the sweetest thing in Ramadan after fasting and praying,” said Mr Al Aswad, 44, as he caught his breath after the celebration.

“This is our hobby, like other people who are crazy about football or other games."

He leads Baghdad’s Al Ameen neighbourhood team.

“We play it in other months but we can’t taste it as in Ramadan,” Mr Al Aswad said.

Rules of the game

Mheibis, named after the Arabic word for a ring, is similar to the English game Up Jenkins in which players conceal a coin.

In mheibis, two teams take turns hiding a ring and searching for it. It is often played after iftar and games regularly last until sunrise and sometimes even beyond.

The game starts with a coin toss to decide which of the teams will hide the ring first.

The leader of the team that won the toss then walks among his players with the ring in one hand as others shield him with a blanket or sheet so the other team cannot see where he puts it.

Once he has hidden the ring he yells, “Baat!”, giving the other team the signal to start looking for it.

The opposing leader must then scrutinise the facial expressions and body language of the players to determine who has the ring, before picking one and asking him to unclench his fist.

If he correctly identifies the person holding the ring, the chance to hide it passes to his team, which earns a point.

But if he fails, the other team earns a point and gets to hide the ring again.

'I'm sure we will win this year'

Mr Al Aswad said he first played mheibis at the age of 14. He has now been a ring finder and the neighbourhood team’s leader for 20 years.

“We used to play in alleys after iftar as our parents did,” he said, adding that he was proud of his ability to find the hidden ring, which he has had since childhood.

“I was audacious and that made me the master among my friends and then allowed me to lead the team,” Mr Al Aswad said.

On Tuesday, he led a hard-won game against a team from the southern province of Diwaniyah, a rival side he defeated in 2018.

Mr Al Aswad’s team won the national championships in 2008 and 2010.

“I’m sure we will win this year,” he said as his players prepared to hide the ring behind him.

Iraq’s Youth and Sport Ministry allowed the tournament to take place this year with some restrictions added because of Covid-19.

The tournament was being held at an outdoor basketball court in Baghdad’s Al Shaab sport complex and the number of teams was reduced from 50 to 22.

Each team can have 40 players instead of the usual 100 in the first round of qualification, but that number increased to 45 in the finals.

Social-distancing and mask-wearing guidelines were not closely followed, however, and organisers struggled to push back enthusiasts who crept from their seats down to the court with their eyes glued on the players.

Participants greet each other with kisses and hugs, while players sat shoulder to shoulder.

“Coronavirus is in the hand of Allah, we are all in the hand of Allah,” Mr Al Aswad said, when asked about the lack of adherence to precautionary measures.

The origins of mheibis are obscure.

Quote The continuation of the game is essential to preserve our heritage and traditions

Some believe the game goes back several hundred years to the Abbasid period, when it was played in palaces and guesthouses.

Others say it originated in Iraq in the 20th century before spreading to other countries, including the Gulf states.

Jassim Al Aswad, a legend of the game and the head of the committee overseeing the championship, said mheibis had deep roots in Iraqi society.

“The continuation of the game is essential to preserve our heritage and traditions,” said Mr Al Aswad, 65, who has been campaigning for official recognition for the game by the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

The veteran player, who leads Baghdad’s Al Kadhimiyah team and works as a real estate agent in his retirement, won about 30 national championships in a career that began in the late 1970s.

For him, the game is more than a way to kill time during long Ramadan nights.

“It brings Iraqis from different backgrounds and areas together," he said. "It shows the coherence among Iraqis and portrays a picture of a unified Iraq."

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

Juliet, Naked

Dir: Jesse Peretz

Starring: Chris O'Dowd, Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Two stars

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

No.6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran (Atlantic)

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

