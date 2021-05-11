Saudi deputy defence minister arrives in Baghdad

Saudi deputy defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Tuesday said “the kingdom will stand by its brotherly Iraqi state”, calling their relations an “inexhaustible partnership”, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“I was pleased with what I saw and was touched by the warm welcome during my visit to Iraq, which is dear to us and is a country rich in history with a great legacy," Prince Khalid said.

He passed on the greetings of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Iraqi President Barham Salih, wishing him and the Iraqi people further progress, stability and prosperity.

"We discussed the brotherly ties between our two countries, and ways to improve the relationship across all avenues," Prince Khaled said on Twitter after meeting Mr Salih.

Was delighted to visit the brotherly Republic of Iraq today and meet with H.E the president @BarhamSalih to convey the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He also held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi and Defense Minister Juma Anad Al Juburi.

The officials "discussed our distinguished and brotherly relationship as well as issues of mutual interests to both our countries," Prince Khaled said.

Relations between Riyadh and Baghdad have improved in recent years, leading Saudi Arabia to reopen its embassy in Baghdad. The countries are now exchanging official visits.

In March, Prince Mohammed welcomed Mr Al Kadhimi to Riyadh.

Dozens of agreements were signed during the visit and Saudi Arabia agreed to contribute $3 billion to an investment fund for Iraq.

"Today, we embark on a visit to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to strengthen our bilateral ties and enhance regional co-operation," Mr Al Kadhimi had said on Twitter at the time.

"We will work on serving our peoples' interests, achieving stability and advancing developmental values based on what binds us."

Last year, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Iraq, as the two countries sought to strengthen ties, especially in energy.

Relations between Baghdad and Riyadh were severed after Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in 1990. Saudi Arabia also viewed with suspicion Iran-backed Iraqi governments that followed Saddam Hussein's removal in 2003.

In a bid to counter the growing Iranian influence in Iraq, the US urged the kingdom to forge ties with Baghdad.

The current visit comes a week after Mr Salih confirmed the country began hosting talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in early April, and that discussions have continued since.

“Iraq hosted more than one round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which are ongoing and of major significance,” he told an event hosted by the Beirut Institute think tank.

The discussions aim to ease tension between Riyadh and Tehran after years of animosity that has spilt into neighbouring countries, including Iraq.

Mr Salih said the main focus of the talks was the war in Yemen, where a Saudi Arabia-led coalition is battling the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Match info Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 (Saka 43', Lacazette 85') Man of the match: Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal)

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

