Boycott or vote: Iraqis divided as polls open for provincial council elections

Iraqis head to the polls on Monday in the first provincial council elections in more than a decade amid calls for a boycott of the vote.

About 6,000 candidates will be vying for 285 seats nationwide, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission. These include 10 seats reserved for ethnic and religious minorities, namely Christians, Yazidis and Sabians.

The field includes about 1,600 women, for whom a quarter of the seats are reserved.

About 17 million people are eligible to vote at the 7,166 polling stations set up for the election.

The vote will take place in only 15 of the 18 provinces. Three provinces, which form the Kurdish region in northern Iraq, operate under a separate autonomous system.

“The turnout may be limited because of widespread corruption and disappointment among the public with the political elite,” Hadi Jalo Marie, chairman of the Political Decision think tank in Baghdad, told The National.

The elections are being boycotted by influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, paving the way for his Iran-backed rivals to strengthen their presence in nine Shiite-dominated provinces in central and southern Iraq, as well as Baghdad.

The election boycott “diminishes its legitimacy domestically and internationally, and reduces the influence of corrupt individuals in our beloved Iraq”, Mr Al Sadr told his supporters last month.

Despite his strong showing in the 2021 parliamentary election, winning 73 seats out 329 seats, Mr Al Sadr ordered his MPs to resign and withdraw from the country’s political process.

That move allowed his rivals in the Co-ordination Framework, an umbrella group of Tehran-allied militias and parties that suffered major losses in the election, to form the government.

“What happened inside Parliament will be seen again in the provincial councils where Co-ordination Framework factions will control the councils in the Shiite provinces and Baghdad,” Mr Jalo said.

Disillusioned with the political landscape, some Iraqis argue that previous elections have not brought tangible change, with promises unfulfilled and corruption persisting at various levels of government.

“You can’t make the same mistake twice,” Rafid Aziz, 33, a baker in Baghdad, told The National.

“When casting your ballot, you are not helping your province and its residents but the corrupt politicians to control more seats and more funds.”

Taxi driver Ahmed Sabah disagreed.

“I will do my share and vote for the one who I trust and who can serve us,” Mr Sabah, 41, said. “If I don't go, I will give a chance to a bad politician to win.”

Iraq's Sunnis will enter the elections fragmented, especially after the dismissal of Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi, while the main Kurdish parties will compete against each other in the ethnically-mixed northern province of Kirkuk.

Supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Al Sadr call for boycott of the 2023 council elections at a protest in the city of Nasiriyah, in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province. AFP

After the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime, parliamentary and provincial council elections were introduced as the main pillar for democracy.

The councils play a vital role as the sub-national legislative authority, as well as devising localised development plans. They have the power to elect and replace provincial governors and make special appointments.

They wield important powers including allocating budgets for health, transport and education. However, they have limited power in approving projects and spending.

When youth-led, pro-reform protests broke out in central and southern Iraq in October 2019, one of their main demands was the dissolution of provincial councils, which they accused of widespread corruption.

In a bid to appease the protesters, parliament bowed to that demand and decided to disband provincial councils by the end of 2019.

However, the Supreme Federal Court ruled in June 2021 that this was unconstitutional and, instead, considered the councils frozen.

The provincial elections will be held under a hotly debated electoral system last used in 2018 and abolished in 2020 to calm a nationwide protest movement.

The Sainte-Lague system was reintroduced by parliament in March, despite an outcry from small opposition parties. It has also been opposed by Mr Al Sadr.

The system divides the country into 18 constituencies, making it difficult for smaller political parties to compete on a provincial basis.

A 2021 law introduced by former prime minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi divided the country into 83 constituencies, helping small parties to win seats in Parliament by mobilising support at a local level.

The last provincial council elections were held in 2013.