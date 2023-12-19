Iran-backed political parties sweep Iraq's local elections in Shiite heartland

Alliances led by Iran-backed Shiite militias and former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki swept the local elections in the Shiite-dominated provinces of central and southern Iraq as well as Baghdad, despite low voter turnout, the country's electoral commission announced on Tuesday.

On Monday, Iraq held its first provincial council elections in more than a decade. Supporters of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr – the main rival of Mr Al Maliki and Iran-allied militias – and others boycotted the voting.

The overall turnout was 41 per cent, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission, which announced only 94.4 per cent of the preliminary results.

Nabni (We Build) Alliance, which brought together powerful Iran-backed Shiite militias, came first in the provinces of Babil, Thi Qar, Diwaniyah, Najaf and Maysan. It came second in Baghdad, Al Muthana and Basra.

Mr Al Maliki’s State of Law alliance came first in the province of Al Muthana and second in Maysan, Diwaniyah, Karbala, Babil, Wassit, Thi Qar and Najaf. It was third in Baghdad, Babil, Wassit and Basra.

After serving two terms as prime minister between 2006 and 2014, Mr Al Maliki sought a third term, but he was forced out from office as ISIS swept through northern and western Iraq, amid a rapid collapse in security.

The highest turnout of 66 per cent was registered in the contested and ethnically-mixed northern city of Kirkuk, which is claimed by Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen.

It was followed by the Sunni-dominated provinces of Salaheddin, north of Baghdad, and Anbar, to the west, with 59 per cent and 57 per cent respectively.

The lowest turnout was in the Shiite-dominated provinces in southern and central Iraq as well as Baghdad, mainly due to the boycott of Mr Al Sadr and the pro-reform activists.

The vote took place in only 15 of the 18 provinces. Three provinces, which form the Kurdish region in northern Iraq, operate under a separate autonomous system.

The local elections were last held in April 2013, and have been delayed since due to security concerns after ISIS swept through nearly a third of Iraq in mid-2014, but were eventually defeated.

This was followed by widespread unrest due to pro-reform protests which broke our in October 2019 and the harsh response by the Iraqi government at the time.