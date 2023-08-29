Iraq hangs three over ISIS-claimed blast that killed hundreds

Iraq has hanged three people convicted for a 2016 bombing that killed about 300 people in a Baghdad shopping district.

A car bomb that sparked fires in the Karrada district on July 3, 2016, killed 323 people. The area was full of people shopping in preparation for the Eid Al Fitr festival.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, during a meeting with victims' families, informed them that “the rightful punishment of death sentence was carried out against three key criminals found guilty of their involvement in the terrorist bombing”.

In October 2021, Iraq announced the man behind the Karrada blast had been apprehended outside the country. Then-prime minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi said Ghazwan Alzawbaee was “the primary culprit” in the attack.

A government source told AFP that Alzawbaee was among those put to death.

Mr Al Sudani's office, however, did not name those executed or say when they were sentenced. The executions were carried out on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The Karrada bombing is one of the deadliest attacks to be carried out in Iraq.

Police Maj Gen Talib Khalil Rahi said the bomber's minibus had been loaded with plastic explosives and ammonium nitrate. The explosion killed many, but the subsequent fires spread and trapped people inside the shopping centre.

Many of the victims were too badly burnt to be identified.

The interior minister at the time, Mohammed Ghabban, resigned after the blast.

Death sentences

ISIS overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but by the time of the Karrada blast, Iraqi forces had regained significant territory from the extremist group, who hit back against civilians in response.

Iraq's government declared victory against ISIS in late 2017 after a military campaign backed by a US-led military coalition.

In a March report, the UN estimated that ISIS still has “5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters” across Iraq and neighbouring Syria, “roughly half of whom are fighters”.

The UN report said ISIS had been much depleted by “sustained counter-terrorism operations” on both sides of the border.

Over several years, Iraqi courts have handed down hundreds of death sentences and life terms to ISIS members under the penal code for membership in “a terrorist group”.

Iraqi courts also issue the death penalty for intentional homicide.

Iraq executed more than 11 people last year, fewer than the US, and sentenced more than 41 to death, according to a report by Amnesty International.