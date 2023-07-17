Flights briefly suspended at Iraqi Kurdistan's two airports

Flights to and from two airports in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region were suspended for a few hours on Monday night, the region's Transport Minister told The National.

Ano Jahwar Abdoka said the federal Civil Aviation Authority in Baghdad had suspended the flights at Erbil and Sulaymaniyah international airports.

Mr Abdoka would not give more details.

READ MORE First Captagon factory found in Iraq, Interior Ministry says

The Civil Aviation Authority did not respond to a request for comment.

For years, Turkish troops have carried out attacks against members of Turkey’s Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, residing in the three-province autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq.

Ankara maintains a military presence inside Kurdistan, and it has launched large-scale military operations and air strikes via fighter aircraft and drones in the region.

In April, a Turkish drone carried out a strike on the commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, in the vicinity of Sulaymaniyah airport. Mr Abdi escaped unharmed.

The PKK has been waging an insurgency against Turkey since 1984, initially seeking an independent Kurdish state before changing its demands and seeking an autonomous region within Turkey. The conflict has killed about 40,000, many of them civilians.

The group has training camps and bases in Iraqi Kurdistan and is designated a terrorist group by the US and EU.

Iran-backed Shiite militias also carry out attacks by drone and missile against US assets in and around Erbil airport.

However, such attacks stopped when Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani took office in October after a political agreement among Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds.