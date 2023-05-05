British embassy in Baghdad celebrates King Charles III’s coronation

While Britain’s King Charles III coronation on Saturday will be rooted in tradition and history, it will also reflect the modern, multicultural UK and the nation's strong international ties, said Mark Bryson-Richardson, the UK’s ambassador to Iraq, in a special celebration held on Thursday.

The crowning of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is the UK’s first coronation ceremony in 70 years and will be watched by millions of people in Britain and beyond.

It comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September at the age of 96.

During the coronation, which will take place in the hallowed halls of Westminster Abbey, the king will be adorned in a series of historic, priest-like golden robes, using artefacts from across British history.

He will sit on a throne made 700 years ago and wear a crown that was made for King Charles II in 1661.

A wide range of diverse cultural activities reflecting that blend of history, tradition and modernity will also take place.

“This is the first coronation since that of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and the coronation ceremony is a tradition that goes back 1,000 years,”Mr Bryson-Richardson told The National during a reception hosted by the UK embassy in Baghdad.

“There is a lot of deep history in here, but also as part of the celebrations, we're keen to see a celebration of the UK's diversity and modernity."

That history, he added, would be blended with “modernity, recognising the modern place that the UK now is, the cultural diversity we see in the UK and the connections we have for friends and partners across the world”.

“So I hope this will perhaps be a uniquely proud British moment, but also a proud moment for the Commonwealth and for the world as a whole,” he said.

Leaders from around the globe will attend the coronation ceremony, including Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and first lady Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed, in an “opportunity for the world to come together”, he added.

"I'm just hoping we can all enjoy celebrating it and commemorating it together. It's an opportunity to remind ourselves of the UK's history, of the UK's modernity and our desire to reach out and work with our friends around the world," he said.

The reception at the UK embassy in Baghdad’s fortified government complex was attended by government and military officials, members of the Iraqi parliament, dignitaries, businessmen, civilians and foreign diplomats.

The hall and sprawling garden were adorned with banners that read: “God Save the King” and “Long May He Reign.”

A large cake with the UK's Union Jack flag was displayed in the reception hall, while an Iraqi band played classical Iraqi music in a fusion of two cultures.

Iraq and the UK have had a long history of tense relations. While the Iraqi government maintains strong diplomatic ties with the UK, attitudes towards the British government are different on the ground. The UK and the US led an invasion on Iraq in 2003 that toppled Saddam Hussein's regime and thousands of Iraqis were killed.

A year later, the then Prince Charles made a surprise visit to British troops stationed in the southern city of Basra to boost their morale.

Wearing desert camouflage and boots, he become the first member of the royal family to visit the country since the ousting of Saddam Hussein.

Mr Bryson-Richardson emphasised the UK's commitment to supporting Iraq’s development and stability, and praised the country’s resilience and strength in the face of challenges.

“The UK will continue to work with Iraq on issues related to the king's passions such as climate change, freedom of religion and belief, educational exchange and developing businesses,” he added.

“Today's event is both a celebration of our new king, but also the strength and depth of the UK's historic relationship with Iraq."