Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister visits Baghdad for talks on regional security

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Baghdad on Thursday for talks with Iraqi officials on security.

It is his first visit to the country in that capacity and Prince Faisal was set to meet Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

“The discussions will cover co-operation between the two countries and the meetings of the joint co-ordination committee between Baghdad and Riyadh,” Ahmed Al Sahaf, a spokesman for Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, told reporters.

“The two sides will also discuss the security and stability of the region and the Iraqi role in bridging the gap[s] and dialogues in the region,” Mr Al Sahaf said.

An important topic of discussion will be the direct talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, which Baghdad has hosted since 2021.

The talks were initiated under former prime minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi's government with the aim of changing Iraq's position from being a victim of foreign rivalries into a facilitator of co-operation.

Mr Hussein, who also served as foreign minister in the former government, said the new government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani would continue to push for negotiations.

Prince Faisal said last month that dialogue was the only way to settle regional differences.

“We are trying to find a path for dialogue with everyone and to focus on development,” he said told the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iraq after it invaded Kuwait in 1990.

But reconciliation between the two countries began in 2015, when Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Baghdad.

Consular services were not resumed until then and Iraqis applying for visas had to go through the Saudi embassy in Jordan.

In another development, Mr Al Sahaf said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was scheduled to visit the Iraqi capital next week.

“The Russian Foreign Minister will be in Baghdad between February 5 or 6, leading a senior delegation including diplomats, businessmen and journalists,” Mr Al Sahaf said.

“They will hold deep discussions on different issues in different sectors, including economic development and the bilateral relations,” he said.