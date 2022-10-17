Iraq's new president set to take office, ending year-long political deadlock

Iraq’s new President Abdul Latif Rashid will formally assume power on Monday, after more than a year of political deadlock.

Mr Rashid, 78, will take office in a formal handover ceremony at Al Salam Palace in Baghdad.

He was elected by Parliament on Thursday, defeating outgoing president Barham Salih, who has been in office since 2018.

Mr Rashid received 156 votes in the first round of voting, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to win, before going on to garner 162 votes in a second round of voting.

Mr Salih received 99 votes in both rounds.

A veteran politician, Mr Rashid has served in senior government positions throughout his career.

He was born in the northern city of Sulaymaniyah, in the Iraqi Kurdish region, and began his political career in his 20s after joining the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party.

Mr Rashid attained a degree in civil engineering from the University of Liverpool in the UK and continued his education there, earning a master's degree and a doctorate in engineering from the University of Manchester.

He then became Iraq's minister of water resources from 2003 to 2010, before being appointed as a senior adviser in the PUK by the late President Jalal Talabani, who was also the founder of the group and Mr Rashid's brother-in-law.

Expand Autoplay Protesters wave the Iraqi national flag as they attend a protest in Tahrir Square, Baghdad. AFP

Mr Rashid will be the 10th president since the 1958 coup staged by a group of army officers against the monarchy to establish the first Iraqi republic.

Immediately after his election, Mr Rashid asked Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, a former minister, to form a government.

Mr Al Sudani has 30 days to submit his proposed Cabinet to parliament for approval but has said he aims to do so “as soon as possible”.

A political impasse had gripped Iraq since last October's poll, with sporadic violence breaking out on the streets of Baghdad and southern cities.

Under an unofficial agreement dating back to the 2003, when a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein, Iraq’s presidency, largely a ceremonial position, is held by a Kurd.

The prime minister is a Shiite and the parliament speaker a Sunni, based on the accord.