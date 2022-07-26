UN Security Council condemns attack in northern Iraq that killed civilians

The UN Security Council has condemned the attack in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, which resulted in the deaths of at least nine civilians including children.

Artillery bombing hit the tourist resort of Zakho, a popular destination for Iraqis from across the country, on July 20. The strike also injured more than 30 people.

The condemnation came after Baghdad requested an emergency session of the council over the deadly attack.

"Members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region," said the council.

The UN body expressed its full "support for the Iraqi authorities in their investigations" and wished "a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured."

It called on all member states to "co-operate actively with the government of Iraq and all other relevant authorities in support of these investigations."

"The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, democratic process and prosperity of Iraq," said the UN body.

Iraq has accused Turkey of the deadly bombardment, but Ankara rejected claims that it had carried out the strike.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the attack was carried out by "terrorists" and aimed at harming Turkey-Iraq ties.

Mr Erdogan said Turkey had informed its Nato allies, including the US, as well as Iraqi authorities, of its position on the attack.

The president called on Iraq not to fall for what he described as propaganda by Kurdish militants.

He was speaking to Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber.

Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement after the attack extending its condolences to the victims' families.

The ministry said it was ready to "take all steps to reveal the truth" of who was behind the attack.

Ankara has for years been conducting attacks and military operations in northern Iraq, part of a four-decade battle against Kurdish separatist militias, such as the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK.

In 2016, Turkey established a permanent military presence in Bashiqa, about 75 kilometres from Dohuk.