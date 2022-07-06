Explosive device injures seven demining personnel in north Iraq

Seven people were wounded when an improvised explosive device struck a vehicle carrying members of a demining team in northern Iraq, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The device exploded under a minibus that was carrying a demining team of Iraqi men and women from Global Clearance Solutions (GCS) to a work site in Tel Keif, north-east of Mosul, on Tuesday, the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said in a statement.

The injured staff were taken to hospital and are in stable condition, the mission said.

The UN urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure adequate security for the deminers.

GCS has been a partner of the UN Mine Action Service for the past three years in its clearance operations in Ninewa.

The UN says these operations are essential to enable the safe and dignified return of refugees and displaced people as well as the safety of communities. The United Nations emphasised that clearance work will continue in Ninewa, with added risk mitigation measures in place.

The UN recorded 35 children being killed by explosive remnants of war, such as mines and shells, in Iraq between January and August 2021 alone. It said that 41 more were maimed.