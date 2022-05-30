As dust storms increase, Iran and Iraq discuss fighting climate change

Iranian and Iraqi leaders have discussed ways to tackle climate change after dust storms increased in the region over the past few weeks.

Iraq has been hit with several storms in the past month, leading to one death. More than 5,000 others were taken to hospital with respiratory problems.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi called for an effective method to be developed to lessen the impact of climate change during a meeting with Iran’s vice president and head of the Department of Environment, Ali Salajegheh.

“The two parties discussed strengthening cooperation by confronting environmental challenges in a manner that guarantees the rights and common interests of the region,” said a statement carried by Iraq's state news agency.

Mr Al Kadhimi said it was the region's responsibility “to develop effective solutions to confront environmental threats”.

Mr Salajegheh said Iran was willing “to resolve outstanding issues” in the environmental field.

The Iranian official stressed the need to solve the issue of drought. He said: “Confronting the threat of dust storms has become a common regional demand and requires everyone to contribute to developing an effective solution for it.”

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also met Mr Salajegheh. He said an agreement had been made to tackle drought and desertification.

Climate change 'has no borders'

Iraq is one of the most climate-vulnerable places on earth. Climate change has taken a toll on the annual rainfall, increasing the frequency of dust storms, diminishing water supplies and harming agriculture.

Mr Al Kadhimi held a phone call with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi late on Sunday and discussed ways to tackle the increase in dust storms.

Mr Raisi said: “Climate change is not restricted to any country and the climatic phenomena has no borders,” according to a statement by the semi-official Iranian state news agency IRNA.

The Iranian president said the region must “heed their responsibilities regarding this problem and act urgently”, said the statement.

The region has always been battered by dust storms, but they have become more frequent and intense in recent years.

The trend has been associated with the overuse of river water, more dams, overgrazing and deforestation.