Families bury loved ones after deadly Baghdad blast

Families on Tuesday buried loved ones who were among at least 35 killed in a bombing hours earlier in a busy market in Iraq’s capital.
Coffins were carried by relatives and placed on minibuses that took them to the burial after funerals were conducted on Monday night.
The blast occurred on Monday in a market in Sadr City, a Baghdad suburb, that was crowded with shoppers before the Eid Al Adha holiday.
Iraq’s military said its investigation found that the blast was caused by a bomber who detonated a suicide vest in the middle of the popular market.
Iraqi security officials initially said the attack was caused by a roadside bomb.
The military said that at least 50 people were wounded in the attack, which was the third against Sadr City this year.
ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack and said in a statement posted online that the bombing was carried out by a man it identified as Abu Hamza Al Iraqi.
The attack occurred a day before Eid Al Adha, when many residents were shopping for gifts and new clothes.
Hussein Al Lami laid to rest his nephews Murtada and Amir Sahi, both 12, on Monday night, soon after they were killed in the attack.
“The calamity was huge, especially for the parents and relatives of the two martyrs,” Mr Al Lami said.
“Today, Iraqis are spending Eid with calamity after they suffered in this terrorist act. Now there is misery in every Iraqi house.”
In June, 15 people were wounded when a bomb placed under a kiosk in another Sadr City market detonated.
In April, at least four people were killed in Sadr City by a blast caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market.
Large bomb attacks, once an almost daily occurrence in Baghdad, have slowed in recent years since ISIS was defeated on the battlefield in 2017.
Meanwhile, Pope Francis expressed his deep sadness at the most recent loss of life in a message to his envoy in Iraq.
The Pope “sends condolences to the families and friends of those who have died", the Vatican said on Tuesday evening.
He also renewed “his fervent prayers that no act of violence will diminish the efforts of those who strive to promote reconciliation and peace in Iraq".
Pope Francis made a pilgrimage to Iraq in March, stressing peaceful coexistence in the country.
