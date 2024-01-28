Iran seizes oil tanker and crew in Arabian Gulf

Iran seized a foreign oil tanker it accused of transporting "smuggled fuel" and detained 14 crew members on Sunday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the unnamed vessel on Sunday morning, the outlet reported, and claimed it was carrying 2 million litres of smuggled diesel.

It was seized by court order 60 miles off the coast of Bandar-e-Bushehr, and its crew "of Asian origin" detained.

Tasnim said the ship was from Oceania, without providing any further detail.

Iran often seizes foreign oil tankers in waters off its coast.

It comes just weeks after the navy boarded a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker once at the centre of a dispute between Washington and Tehran.

Iran seized the ship in retaliation for a "violation committed by the Suez Rajan ship … and the theft of Iranian oil by the United States", Irna reported.

Global shipping has been disrupted amid attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks on ships it says are headed for Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza, and has also pledged to attack British and American ships in retaliation for air strikes on Houthi positions.