Explosions kill more than 100 in Iran during commemoration of military leader Suleimani

At least 103 people have been killed in explosions close to where Iranian military leader Maj Gen Qassem Suleimani is buried, state media reported on Wednesday. Supporters had gathered to mark four years since his assassination by the US in Baghdad.

At least 171 others were injured by the back-to-back explosions about 700 metres from the Saheb Al Zaman mosque in Kerman, central Iran, where the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander is buried.

“The second explosion was one kilometre away from the shrine and was outside the path of pilgrims and inspection gates,” state media said.

Dozens of people have been taken to hospitals in the Kerman area, with several people injured in a stampede after the blasts.

Footage showed medical teams tending to the wounded near the mosque, where thousands of people had gathered to mourn the IRGC commander.

The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that two bombs were placed near the entrance to the tomb.

“The incident is a terrorist attack,” Rahman Jalali, the deputy governor of Kerman province, told state TV.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions.

An image grab from a video released by state-run Iran Press news agency on shows an ambulance driving near the site of the explosions. AFP

Maj Gen Suleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020, sending regional tensions soaring and prompting a flurry of rocket attacks on Iraqi military bases where US troops are stationed.

American drones fired three missiles at their convoy as it left Baghdad Airport, killing him and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis as well as several aides.

The assassination took place amid a long-running, low-level conflict between pro-Tehran militias and the US. It sparked fears of a direct military confrontation between the two.

The US said at the time that Maj Gen Suleimani was planning imminent action against US personnel in Iraq.

Five days after the killing, Iran fired missiles at an airbase in Iraq housing US troops and another near Erbil in the north, killing US troops.

The US military in Iraq has since regularly come under attack from rockets, drones and roadside bombs.

Iranian proxies in Iraq, who have escalated attacks since the start of the Israel-Gaza war on October 7, have called for the expulsion of US troops from Iraq.

Maj Gen Suleimani was the architect of Iran’s regional military activities and proxy groups.

He is hailed as a national icon among supporters of Iran’s theocracy.

Maj Gen Suleimani helped establish several Iraqi Shiite militias and played a crucial role in raising support for Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's government after the 2011 uprisings against him turned into a civil war that escalated into a regional conflict.

He also maintained co-operation with Hamas as well as the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.