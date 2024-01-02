Iran officials meet Houthi delegation amid Red Sea escalation

Senior Iranian officials have held talks with a Houthi delegation amid escalating tension with the West after Tehran's move to send a warship to the Red Sea.

The ship's deployment came after a deadly clash on Sunday in which 10 Houthi rebels were killed by US helicopter fire after they shot at a commercial vessel and American forces.

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met senior Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam on Monday in Tehran and discussed “issues of common interest”.

The meeting also focused on “the peace path and international negotiations, as well as developments in the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and the necessity of strengthening the steadfastness of the valiant Palestinian resistance”, Mr Abdulsalam said.

READ MORE US Navy clashes with Houthis amid threats of Red Sea escalation

News agency Tasnim said on Monday that Iran's Alborz warship had entered the Red Sea, where a US-led maritime coalition has been stationed to stop Houthi attacks on vessels traversing the crucial waterway.

The risks of the Israel-Gaza conflict morphing into a wider regional conflict rose at the weekend after US helicopters repelled an attack on Sunday by the Houthis on a Maersk container vessel in the Red Sea, sinking three Houthi ships and killing 10 militants.

Oil prices jumped 1 per cent on Tuesday, starting the New Year higher as the Red Sea naval clash focused attention on potential Middle East supply disruptions while expectations of a Chinese economic stimulus strengthened the demand outlook in the world's top crude importer.

Apart from the Houthis, Iran also supports Hamas, the ruling faction in Gaza fighting Israel. Other Tehran-backed groups in the Middle East have launched attacks on US forces in the region and Israel.

A wider conflict could lead to the closure of crucial waterways in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, forcing ships transporting oil to opt for longer and more expensive routes.