UK and US defence ministers warn Houthi Red Sea attacks must stop

The UK and US defence ministers have warned that Houthi attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea “must stop”.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has been launching rockets at cargo ships in the Red Sea from Yemen since November, which it claims is in response to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said he spoke with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin on Saturday after a container ship was struck as it crossed the Red Sea.

Read more US destroyer shoots down anti-ship missiles launched by Houthis in Red Sea

“Between November and December there's been a 500% increase in Houthi attacks on international shipping in and around the Red Sea,” Mr Shapps said on Sunday.

“This is unacceptable as it damages world trade by illegally blocking Freedom of Navigation at Sea. These attacks must therefore stop,” he wrote on social media.

Mr Austin’s office described the attacks as “profoundly destabilising to the international rules-based order,” after his call with Mr Shapps on Saturday.

“These attacks violate freedom of navigation protected by international law, and threaten citizens of multiple countries,” it added.

“The ongoing impact of these attacks on global commerce is jeopardising the movement of critical food, fuel, and humanitarian assistance throughout the world.”

Mr Austin called for “collective action” against the attacks. “These attacks constitute a significant international problem that demands collective action”.

A US destroyer shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen on Saturday as it responded to a distress call from a container ship that was hit in a separate strike, the military said.

On Sunday, the US military claimed to have shot down two anti-ballistic missiles that were fired from Houthi-controlled areas towards two other ships. It claimed to have sunk three of the four Houthi small boats that attacked the container ship.

After the Houthis fired on the US helicopters, they “returned fire in self-defence, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area,” the US Central Command (Centcom) said.