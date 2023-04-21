Shiite Muslims will mark Eid Al Fitr on Saturday

Shiite Muslim leaders from the Middle East will mark Eid Al Fitr on Saturday, even as Sunni-ruled states celebrate on Friday.

Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is observed with morning prayers, family get-togethers, donations and the exchanging of gifts.

The timing of the holiday is determined by the sighting of the crescent Moon, in accordance with the Muslim calendar.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani, Shiite leader in Iraq, said Eid would start on Saturday in their respective countries.

Mr Khamenei will be leading Eid Al Fitr prayers in Tehran, Iran's news agency Irna said.

The prayers will be held at Imam Khomeini Mosalla, it said.

The last time Mr Khamenei led the prayer was four years ago before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Al Sistani's office informed followers "in Iraq, the Middle East, UK and Europe that Friday will be the last day of Ramadan and Saturday will be the 1st of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr".

In Lebanon, Sunni clerics said the holiday would begin on Friday, while some Shiite leaders announced a Saturday start to the holiday.

In Libya, which is governed by two administrations, some residents in the country's east will mark Eid on Friday, while areas under the control of the Tripoli-based government will celebrate on Saturday.

The UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Sudan have announced that Eid Al Fitr will start on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Saudi Arabia issued a statement confirming Friday would be the first day of Eid and that Thursday was the last day of Ramadan.

The holy month lasts for either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent Moon.