Iran retaliates against EU and UK with sanctions

Iran has imposed sanctions on 34 British and European individuals and entities in response to similar measures taken over Tehran's crackdown on months-long protests.

The sanctions include punitive financial measures, including blocking accounts and transactions in Iran's banking systems, as well as the “prohibition of visa issuance and entry” to the country, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The measures come two days after the EU and Britain placed yet another round of sanctions on Iran, which has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini.

Ms Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in police custody after being arrested over wearing her hijab “inappropriately”.

Tehran accuses the sanctioned people and entities of “supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, instigating and encouragement to terrorist acts, and violence against Iranian people”.

It also accuses them of “interference in the domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and fomenting violence and unrest”.

The sanctions list 25 people and entities from the EU and nine from the UK.

France's Radio J, European Friends of Israel and 22 people, including six members of the European Parliament, are among those affected.

The list also includes Swedish-Danish right-wing politician Rasmus Paludan, who burnt a copy of the Quran in Sweden on Saturday, sparking protests across the Muslim world.

Iran had warned of reciprocal action on Tuesday, after the EU imposed its fourth round of sanctions against the country since the protests started, freezing the assets of 37 more officials and barring them from obtaining visas.

Britain on the same day sanctioned five more Iranian officials, broadening its blacklist to 50 individuals and organisations it considers to be involved in the crackdown.