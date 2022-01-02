Clashes in southeast Iran kill three troops and five bandits

Iran’s paramilitary troops and an armed criminal gang clashed on Saturday in a restive south-eastern province, leaving three members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and “at least five bandits” dead, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The fighting took place late on Saturday evening in the district of Kourin, about 1,120 kilometres south-east of the capital Tehran and near the Pakistani border, the report said. It also said that at least five other bandits were wounded.

There were no further details.

The area in Sistan and Baluchestan province has been the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian government forces and various militant groups. The province bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan is also where a separatist group affiliated with Al Qaeda, known as Jeish Al Adl, or Army of Justice, operates.

Security forces have also clashed with drug traffickers in the province, situated on a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.

Last July, armed bandits shot and killed four members of the IRGC in the province.