Iran pipeline explodes in Khuzestan region

Officials have yet to comment on the cause or damage of the explosion

Leila Gharagozlou
Nov 17, 2021

An oil pipeline has exploded in the western Khuzestan province of Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

The blast occurred in the village of Ramshir along the road towards the city of Ahvaz to the north-west.

The agency said that the pipe burst due to wear and tear however officials have yet to comment on the cause or extent of the damage.

Witnesses in Ramshir told Tasnim that the intensity of the explosion caused what felt like an earthquake through the town.

This is a developing story...

Updated: November 17th 2021, 8:10 AM
