Iran has drones with 7,000km range, says IRGC head

Tehran's assertion comes as Iran and six major powers are in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal

A photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2013 shows a newly made 'Shahed 129' drone in Tehran. AFP
A photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2013 shows a newly made 'Shahed 129' drone in Tehran. AFP

Iran has drones with a range of 7,000 kilometres, Iranian state media quoted the top commander of the Revolutionary Guards as saying on Sunday, a development which may be seen by Washington as a threat to regional stability.

Tehran's assertion comes as Iran and six major powers are in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that former US president Donald Trump exited three years ago and re-imposed sanctions.

Read More

A picture released on September 27, 2013 by the official website of Iran's Revolutionary Guards shows a newly Iranian-made drone, "Shahed 129" (Witness 129) being shown in Tehran. Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari announced that his forces have built a new type of military drone with missile and bombing capabilities, their latest achievement in the area of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) production. AFP PHOTO/HO/SEPAH NEWS +++ RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / "SEPAH NEWS" NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS +++ EDS NOTE: AFP IS USING PICTURES FROM ALTERNATIVE SOURCES AS IT WAS NOT AUTHORISED TO COVER THIS EVENT, THEREFORE IT IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DIGITAL ALTERATIONS TO THE PICTURE'S EDITORIAL CONTENT, DATE AND LOCATION WHICH CANNOT BE INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED == (Photo by HO / SEPAH NEWS / AFP)Falling from the sky: How Iran became a drone power

How Iran's latest drones tested Israel's Iron Dome defence system

Iran's rocket arsenal puts Middle East peace at risk

Western military analysts say Iran sometimes exaggerates its capabilities, but drones are a key element in Tehran's border surveillance, especially the Gulf waters around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil flows.

Iran and regional forces it backs have increasingly relied on drones in Yemen, Syria and Iraq in recent years.

"We have unmanned aerial vehicles [drones] with long-range of 7,000 kilometres. They can fly, return home and make landing wherever they are planned to," the Guards commander-in-chief Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by state news agency Irna.

US President Joe Biden is seeking to revive and eventually broaden the nuclear pact to put greater limits on Iran's nuclear and missile programmes, as well as constraining its activities.

Tehran has ruled out negotiations over ballistic missiles and its role in the Middle East that countries across the region say has been destabilising.

Updated: June 27, 2021 04:31 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2013 shows a newly made 'Shahed 129' drone in Tehran. AFP

Iran has drones with 7,000km range, says IRGC head

MENA
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's market capitalisation grew past the Dh1 trillion mark on Sunday after the listing of Alpha Dhabi's shares. Reuters

IHC shares surge pushing Abu Dhabi stock market above Dh1tn

Markets
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of the Istanbul Canal. Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan starts construction of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project

Europe
Pump jacks extract oil in North Dakota. Opec+ is considering a potential increase in output of 500,000 bpd in line with the growing global demand for crude. AP Photo

Crude advances as Opec+ set to open taps at next meeting

Energy
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one