Onsi Sawiris, head of Egypt's richest business family, dies at 90

The businessman leaves behind a multi-billion dollar empire in construction and tourism

Onsi Sawiris, the patriarch of Egypt’s richest and most prominent business family, has died, his family said. He was 90.

Born in 1930 in the southern Sohag province to a Coptic Orthodox family, Sawiris graduated with a degree in agricultural studies from Cairo University in 1950. He amassed a fortune worth nearly $1 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

He kicked off his business career soon after graduation, when he founded a company that specialised in building roads and digging canals.

The company was nationalised in the 1960s - the heyday of Egypt’s experiment with socialism under President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

In 1966, he moved to Libya, Egypt’s oil-rich neighbour to the west, where he worked in construction.

He returned home in the mid-1970s when President Anwar Sadat began to dismantle the socialist legacy of his predecessor and free the economy.

Sawiris swiftly created a construction company, ORASCOM, that is now at the top of the field. He diversified his business extensively in the 1980s and 1990s, moving into tourism, computer services and telecommunications.

Sawiris is survived by his wife Youssriyah Louzah, an iconic figure in voluntary community work who chairs several non-governmental agencies, and his sons Naguib, Nasef and Sameeh.

Updated: June 29, 2021 03:34 PM

