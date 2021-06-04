Fire at juvenile detention centre kills 6 children in Egypt

A fire at a juvenile detention centre in north Cairo killed six inmates and injured 25 others, according to Egyptian security officials.
The fire was sparked late on Thursday night in an accident that occured when two minors started to fight each other at one of the facility's wards in the Al Marg district.
An initial investigation showed that a short circuit in a television cable started the fire that quickly spread to a water heater and furniture in the ward.
The state-run newspaper Akhbar el-Yom reported that the children were not able to flee the fire because the ward was locked.
Four fire engines were sent to put out the fire.
Members of the centre's management have been detained by police for questioning, according to the officials.
Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths.
In March, a fire at a garment factory near Cairo killed at least 20 people and injured 24 more.
There were around 52,000 fire incidents in Egypt in 2020, resulting in 199 deaths, compared to more than 50,660 fires in 2019 that killed 252 people, according to the country’s official statistics agency.
Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Lewis Gregory, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Amar Virdi, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Brighton 1-1 Leicester City
United States beat UAE by three wickets
Results
French Touch
Price, base / as tested: Dh78,000 / Dh97,650
Engine: 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder
Power: 182hp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 244Nm @ 4,000rpm
Transmission: Continuously variable tranmission
Fuel consumption, combined: 7.6L / 100km
Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000
Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6
Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km
Price, base / as tested: Dh263,235 / Dh420,000
Engine: 3.0-litre supercharged V6
Power 375hp @ 6,500rpm
Torque: 450Nm @ 3,500rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 9.4L / 100kms
Friday Sassuolo v Torino (Kick-off 10.45pm UAE)
Saturday Atalanta v Sampdoria (5pm),
Genoa v Inter Milan (8pm),
Lazio v Bologna (10.45pm)
Sunday Cagliari v Crotone (3.30pm)
Benevento v Napoli (6pm)
Parma v Spezia (6pm)
Fiorentina v Udinese (9pm)
Juventus v Hellas Verona (11.45pm)
Monday AC Milan v AS Roma (11.45pm)
Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis.
One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030.
The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations.
Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries.
It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat.
On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move.
Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.
Newcastle United 1
Perez 23'
Wolverhampton Rovers 2
Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4
Red cards: Yedlin 57'
Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)
