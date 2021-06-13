Egypt and Sudan close ranks to warn Ethiopia over Nile dam filling

Egypt is ratcheting up its rhetoric over a disputed Nile dam being built by Ethiopia, which Cairo fears would significantly cut its vital share of the river’s water.

Cairo has also intensified international and regional diplomatic efforts.

Egypt has over the past week dispatched its foreign and water ministers to fellow downstream nation Sudan, for urgent talks on the dam.

Cairo has also written a lengthy letter to the UN Security Council spelling out Egypt’s position following a decade of fruitless talks with Ethiopia over the dam and putting the blame squarely on the Horn of Africa nation for the failure to reach an agreement.

In a television interview aired over the weekend, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry warned that Egypt and Sudan would deal “very decisively” with any unilateral action by Ethiopia to make good on its threat to go ahead with a second filling of the dam this summer without a prior agreement.

Mr Shoukry made clear that, by going ahead with the filling, Addis Ababa was in breach of international laws governing transnational rivers and a 2015 declaration by Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia that stipulated no unilateral action should be taken in regard to the dam.

If Ethiopia went ahead with the filling, he said, “Egypt and Sudan will, with all decisiveness, confront it in a political framework and take all measures to safeguard their water rights,” he said in the Saturday night interview.

Egypt has also called for an urgent meeting of Arab foreign ministers to be convened in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday to discuss the long-running dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, or GERD.

Egypt and Sudan have for years unsuccessfully tried to persuade Ethiopia to enter a legally-binding agreement on the operation and filling of the dam as well as mechanisms to resolve future disputes and deal with droughts. Addis Ababa has contended that guidelines should suffice.

The two allies fear the hydroelectric GERD would reduce their share of the river’s water, although Cairo’s concern is much graver than Khartoum’s.

With a growing population of over 100 million, Egypt depends on the Nile for over 90 per cent of its freshwater.

Sudan’s chief fear is that, without close coordination with Ethiopia, its own power-generating dams on the Blue Nile would be at risk.

The stepped up rhetoric by Egypt on the GERD follows assertions by experts that, due to construction delays, the second filling would involve much less water than the declared 13.5 billion cubic metre filling previously announced by Ethiopia.

The experts also contended that a negligible filling would give talks a chance and defuse some of the rising tensions.

Mr Shoukry has also said that the second filling would be unlikely to impact Egypt, despite his previous warnings to Addis Ababa, a prediction that has raised eyebrows.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has previously threatened military action if the filling of the dam continues. Reuters

Last year’s first filling did not impact Egypt because of a bumper flood that kept its large water reservoir behind the Aswan dam near capacity.

Sudan, however, saw work at its water treatment plants disrupted, leaving thousands of households without running water for days.

It has warned that the second filling could devastate the lives of millions in eastern Sudan.

The GERD, which is 80 per cent complete, is located about 20 kilometres from the Sudanese border.

Egypt’s president, Abdel Fatah El Sisi, has not spoken publicly about the GERD since May 11 when he counselled Egyptians to keep faith with diplomacy and not to fear the loss of water. In March, he warned that Egypt would not be bogged down indefinitely in negotiations and that no one should assume to be out of his military’s reach.