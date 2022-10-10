Egypt-Sudan's long touted rail link takes step towards reality

After many years of false starts and empty promises, the much-talked-about rail link between Egypt and Sudan may finally become a reality after a deal Kuwait agreed to fund a feasibility study.

Egypt's Official Gazette reported that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi had ratified a $2.4m agreement with the Kuwaiti Fund for Economic Development reached in April to finance a feasibility study on the rail link.

The study will focus on a 570-kilometre line between the southern Egyptian city of Aswan and Wadi Halfa in northern Sudan.

For decades, there has been talk of establishing a rail link between Egypt and Sudan. As well as moving freight, it could help millions of Egyptians and Sudanese unable to afford airfares for the 2.30-hour flight between Cairo and Khartoum travel overland without resorting to the meandering route by bus and river ferries between the two Afro-Arab nations.

When the sides reached the April agreement, Egypt’s International Cooperation Ministry said the proposed rail link would open opportunities for sustained co-operation between Egypt and Sudan and facilitate trade exchanges.

The project, said the ministry, would “enshrine co-operation and realise economic and social integration” between the two nations.

The feasibility study, according to the April agreement signed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will be looking into the economic, environmental and social impact of the project and review previous studies, decide on the rail’s route and provide an estimate for the cost.

Egypt and Sudan are bound by a complex web of cultural, economic and social ties dating back to ancient times, with the Nile river that flows through both nations a potent symbol of their closeness.

However, the two nations have had a history of political differences, with Sudanese nationalists and liberals often accusing their bigger neighbour to the north of seeking to play a patronizing, “big brother” role over their country.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Sudan's military leader Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan during their talks in Cairo in September. Reuters.

Past attempts at economically integrating the two nations have been celebrated with much fanfare but made no headway in bringing the two nations closer. Similarly, talk over the years of Sudan using Egyptian expertise to tap Sudan’s massive agricultural potential has come to nothing.

Sudan’s seemingly chronic political turbulences – the country boasts more than 12 coups and attempted coups since independence in 1956 – have also played a big role in disrupting attempts at economic integration with Egypt.