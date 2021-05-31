Benjamin Netanyahu could yet disrupt Israel's government formation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to speak to the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on Sunday. AP

Israel edged towards the end of the 12-year-long era of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday as government formation talks continued, but analysts say he could yet disrupt a smooth transition of power.

Hard-line right-wing candidate Naftali Bennett and centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid still face obstacles – not least serious political differences, but they appear serious about reaching a deal to unseat their shared rival.

The pair have until Wednesday to finalise an agreement in which each is expected to serve two years as prime minister in a rotation deal, with Mr Bennett holding the job first.

But some analysts believe the prime minister’s fate is not yet sealed.

Fragmented politics

Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, said Mr Netanyahu would try to undermine government formation efforts until the end.

Mr Netanyahu's main strategy, he said, would be to try to appeal to hard-liners in both Mr Bennett's party and New Hope – another hard-line party led by a former confidant to Mr Netanyahu – to withdraw their support for the coalition.

The defection of just one or two politicians could prevent Mr Lapid from mustering a majority and force another election.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 ISRAEL GOVERNMENT Leader of the Yemina party, Naftali Bennett enters the residence of President Reuven Rivlin, in Jerusalem, Israel. EPA (EPA)

“Anything might happen,” Mr Plesner said. “I would wait for the final vote to go through.”

Even if Mr Lapid and Mr Bennett manage to put together a government, Mr Netanyahu is unlikely to disappear, Mr Plesner said.

He could remain as opposition leader, working to exploit the deep ideological differences among his opponents to cause the coalition to fracture.

“History teaches us it would be unwise to write him off,” he said.

A broad coalition

Mr Bennett's dramatic announcement on Sunday that he was willing to go into a coalition began a chain of events that could push Mr Netanyahu and his dominant Likud party into opposition in the coming week.

But even with the full support of Mr Bennett's Yamina party, Mr Netanyahu's opponents would be four seats short of a parliamentary majority of 61 and would have to rely on the support of an Arab party – a rare development in Israeli politics.

The United Arab List, headed by Mansour Abbas, has resumed coalition talks with Mr Lapid after suspending its participation during the Gaza war.

Divisions on the right

Mr Bennett, a former top aide to Mr Netanyahu who has held senior Cabinet posts, shares the prime minister’s hard-line ideology.

He is a former leader of the West Bank settlement movement and heads a small party whose base includes religious and nationalist Jews. Yet he has had a strained and complicated relationship with his one-time mentor due to personal differences.

After the March 23 election ended in deadlock, Mr Bennett said there was no feasible way to form a right-wing government favoured by Mr Netanyahu. He said another election would yield the same results and that it was time to end the cycle.

"A government like this will succeed only if we work together as a group," he said. Everyone "will need to postpone fulfilling part of their dreams", he said. "We will focus on what can be done, instead of fighting all day on what's impossible."

In a televised statement, Mr Netanyahu accused Mr Bennett of betraying the Israeli right and urged nationalist politicians not to join what he called a "leftist government".

“A government like this is a danger to the security of Israel, and is also a danger to the future of the state,” he said.

Despite his electoral dominance, Mr Netanyahu has become a polarising figure since he was indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in late 2019.

Each of the past four elections was seen as a referendum on Mr Netanyahu's fitness to rule, and each ended in deadlock.

Mr Netanyahu is desperate to stay in power while he is on trial. He has used his office as a stage to rally his base and hit at police, prosecutors and the media.

In order to form a government, a party leader must secure the support of a 61-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament.

Because no single party controls a majority on its own, coalitions are usually built with smaller partners. Thirteen parties of various sizes are in the current parliament.

As leader of the largest party, Mr Netanyahu was given the first opportunity by the country’s figurehead president to form a coalition. But he was unable to secure a majority with his traditional religious and nationalist allies.

Mr Netanyahu even attempted to court a small Arab party with a religious leaning but was thwarted by a small ultranationalist party with an anti-Arab agenda.

Arabs make up about 20 per cent of Israel's population but an Arab party has never before sat in an Israeli coalition government.

After Mr Netanyahu's failure to form a government, Mr Lapid was given four weeks to build a coalition. He has until Wednesday to complete the task.

While Mr Bennett's Yamina party controls only seven seats in parliament, he has emerged as a kingmaker of sorts by providing the necessary support to secure a majority. If he is successful, his party would be the smallest to lead an Israeli government.

Mr Lapid already faced a difficult challenge, given the broad range of parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc that have little in common. They include dovish left-wing parties, a pair of right-wing nationalist parties, including Mr Bennett's Yamina, and most probably the United Arab List.

But with Wednesday's deadline looming, negotiations are in high gear.

Mr Lapid has reached coalition deals with three other parties so far. If he finalises a deal with Mr Bennett, the remaining partners are expected to quickly fall into place.

They would then have about a week to present their coalition to Parliament for a formal vote of confidence, allowing it to take office.

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Ain 2 Al Duhail 4 Second leg: Tuesday, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha. Kick off 7.30pm

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

RESULTS West Asia Premiership Thursday

Jebel Ali Dragons 13-34 Dubai Exiles Friday

Dubai Knights Eagles 16-27 Dubai Tigers

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit As he spoke, Mr Aboul Gheit repeatedly referred to the need to tackle issues affecting the welfare of people across the region both in terms of preventing conflict and in pushing development.

Lebanon is scheduled to host the fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January that will see regional leaders gather to tackle the challenges facing the Middle East. The last such summit was held in 2013. Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told The National that the Beirut Summit “will be an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss solely economic and social issues, the conference will not focus on political concerns such as Palestine, Syria or Libya". He added that its slogan will be “the individual is at the heart of development”, adding that it will focus on all elements of human capital.

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD