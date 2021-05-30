Netanyahu era under threat as kingmaker Naftali Bennett lends support to new Israeli coalition

Benjamin Netanyahu's days as Israeli prime minister could be numbered after nationalist Naftali Bennett said he would join a coalition being put together by opposition leader Yair Lapid.

Mr Bennett said his Yamina party would join a diverse collection of opponents seeking to topple Mr Netanyahu.

“It’s my intention to do my utmost in order to form a national unity government along with my friend Yair Lapid, so that, God willing, together we can save the country from a tailspin and return Israel to its course,” Mr Bennett said.

Yamina will lend six seats to Mr Lapid's effort to form a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Mr Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party came second in the latest election two months ago, the fourth inconclusive poll in two years. He was given a 28-day mandate, ending on June 2, to form a government.

Mr Lapid had a 28-day mandate to form a government but was interrupted on May 10 by the conflict between Israel and militant groups in Gaza. EPA

The negotiations were stalled by the 11-day conflict between Israel and militant groups in Gaza.

Yamina’s support is a significant milestone on the journey to oust Mr Netanyahu, who is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. His current term began in 2009 and before that he held the post between 1996 and 1999.

The new coalition is so far made up of right-wing, centrist and leftist parties. All parties have cited the corruption charges faced by Mr Netanyahu as the main reason Israel needs a new leader.

In comments made immediately after Mr Bennett's press conference, Mr Netanyahu accused his former protege of carrying out the "scam of the century", saying he only cared about becoming prime minister. He added that the new coalition would weaken Israel and insisted a right-wing coalition was still possible.

Mr Netanyahu denies the charges, but his rivals argue that he might use a new term to legislate immunity to shield himself.

New kingmaker

Right-wing Yamina party head Naftali Bennett announced his party's intention to join a new coalition. Reuters

Mr Bennett, a former defence minister and ally of Mr Netanyahu, said the broad coalition would need to work together to succeed.

Everyone “will need to postpone fulfilling all their dreams. We will focus on what can be done, instead of fighting all day on what’s impossible," he said.

Mr Bennett, 49, told his party earlier in the day the new coalition would be a "government of change".

Most Israeli media predicted Mr Bennett would agree to a deal under which he would replace Mr Netanyahu and later give way to Mr Lapid in a rotation agreement.

The new coalition is expected to focus on the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, while setting aside issues on which its members disagree, such as the role of religion in society and Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

Mr Netanyahu made several attempts on Sunday to stand aside in favour of another right-wing politician, Gideon Saar, but to no avail.

"ישנם פוליטיקאים שמדברים ימין ועושים שמאל" -@gidonsaar נגד @netanyahu: "הכשלון המתמשך מזה 12 שנה במדיניות מול עזה רשום על שמו - הבטיח ב-2009 למוטט את שלטון החמאס בעזה" pic.twitter.com/Qv5X4zQUuD — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) May 24, 2021

Mr Saar, a former Likud Cabinet minister, swiftly rejected the offer, writing on Twitter: "Our position and commitment are unchanged – to end Netanyahu's rule."

He referred to Mr Netanyahu's "failure" to end the Hamas rule in Gaza as one of his main reasons to rally against him.

"Continued failure for 12 years in the policy vis-à-vis Gaza is registered in his name – promised in 2009 to topple the Hamas regime in Gaza," he wrote.

Generational responses to the pandemic Devesh Mamtani from Century Financial believes the cash-hoarding tendency of each generation is influenced by what stage of the employment cycle they are in. He offers the following insights: Baby boomers (those born before 1964): Owing to market uncertainty and the need to survive amid competition, many in this generation are looking for options to hoard more cash and increase their overall savings/investments towards risk-free assets. Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980): Gen X is currently in its prime working years. With their personal and family finances taking a hit, Generation X is looking at multiple options, including taking out short-term loan facilities with competitive interest rates instead of dipping into their savings account. Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996): This market situation is giving them a valuable lesson about investing early. Many millennials who had previously not saved or invested are looking to start doing so now.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

Schedule: Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Match info Huddersfield Town 0 Chelsea 3

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Day 5, Dubai Test: At a glance Moment of the day Given the problems Sri Lanka have had in recent times, it was apt the winning catch was taken by Dinesh Chandimal. He is one of seven different captains Sri Lanka have had in just the past two years. He leads in understated fashion, but by example. His century in the first innings of this series set the shock win in motion. Stat of the day This was the ninth Test Pakistan have lost in their past 11 matches, a run that started when they lost the final match of their three-Test series against West Indies in Sharjah last year. They have not drawn a match in almost two years and 19 matches, since they were held by England at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi in 2015. The verdict Mickey Arthur basically acknowledged he had erred by basing Pakistan’s gameplan around three seam bowlers and asking for pitches with plenty of grass in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Why would Pakistan want to change the method that has treated them so well on these grounds in the past 10 years? It is unlikely Misbah-ul-Haq would have made the same mistake.

match info Chelsea 2

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

