More than 30 people arrested over ISIS plot to commit attacks during Turkey's elections

More than 30 people have been arrested over a suspected ISIS plot to commit terror attacks during Turkey's elections.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday that police have detained 33 people suspected of ties to ISIS.

It is believed they were planning attacks ahead of the country’s local elections due to be held at the end of the month.

Mr Yerlikaya said the network was providing personnel for war zones and financial support for ISIS while operating from illegal mosques and religious schools.

“The suspects were caught in operations carried out simultaneously in Sakarya,” he said.

Sakarya’da DEAŞ Terör Örgütüne yönelik eş zamanlı olarak gerçekleştirilen “BOZDOĞAN-11” operasyonlarında 3️⃣3️⃣ şüpheli yakalandı❗



Teröristlerin hiçbirine göz açtırmayacağız. Güvenlik güçlerimizin üstün gayretleriyle mücadelemize aralıksız devam edeceğiz.❗️



❌Emniyet Genel… pic.twitter.com/hIjxL9leta — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) March 10, 2024

“They are preparing and seeking action before the upcoming local elections.

“We will not tolerate any terrorists. We will continue our fight uninterruptedly with the superior efforts of our security forces.”

Counter-terrorism police in Sakarya in north-west Turkey recovered weapons, cash and “organisational documents” and banned publications during the raids.

Turkey has suffered numerous attacks linked to ISIS over the last 10 years, including a gun attack on a church in Istanbul in January that left one man dead.

The group was also tied to the country’s deadliest attack, in which more than 100 were killed at a peace rally in Ankara in October 2015.