Tourists scramble to leave as Israel readies for ‘long’ war

Israel-Gaza war live: Death toll nears 2,500 as war enters day six

In a narrow restaurant, tucked into a corner of the Christian Quarter in Old Jerusalem, a group of British retirees huddle around a table, frantically discussing their dwindling options.

“Do we go east?” one asks, suggesting the group of twelve try to find a way to Jordan.

“Can we?” another one counters. “Are the land crossings open?”

Hamas’s attack over the weekend, which left more than 1,200 killed and scores more wounded and kidnapped, has triggered a significant Israeli response that is only likely to intensify in the coming days.

Roughly 1,200 Palestinians have been killed in unrelenting aerial bombardments of the Gaza Strip as the Israeli military prepares for an expected ground invasion.

The war has made international air carriers wary, with the US Federal Aviation Administration urging airlines to use caution when flying through Israeli airspace.

The vast majority, including the major US airlines, have cancelled or postponed flights to Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport.

In Europe, Air France and British Airways, along with several others, have also suspended operations to Israel, leaving thousands of people in limbo.

“The options have diminished,” said David Gunn, who led the British retirees on a tour of Israel. “We're getting a bit stressed and of course we all stayed longer in hotels, which we didn't budget for.”

The group was originally booked on an easyJet flight last Sunday that was cancelled. Since then they say it has been difficult to find a viable option as the situation is constantly changing.

“We're told not to go to Haifa, just to go east or else fly El Al but I looked up El Al flights to London, it will be two weeks to get a seat,” Mr Gunn told The National.

For Sophie Turfus, one of the few members of the group who is still working, the extended stay has put a strain on her job back home in the UK.

“I'm worried about my work,” Mr Turfus said. “I have had lots of online meetings today and yesterday, I really need to get out.”

Ms Turfus, a university lecturer, said she has students who are relying on her to finish their Bachelor of Science projects and she can only help so much remotely.

While the land crossings between Israel and Jordan have for the most part remained open, lines have been long and hours of operations altered. There is also no guarantee of making it across, which for the group is not all that appealing. As a result, they remain, like so many in the country, on edge waiting to see what happens next.