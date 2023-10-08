Flights to Tel Aviv cancelled as Palestine-Israel war escalates

A growing number of flights to Tel Aviv have been cancelled in the wake of Israel's declaration of war on Hamas.

Gulf and Indian carriers were among the international airlines to suspend services on Sunday.

Etihad said flight EY593/EY594 between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv on October 8 was cancelled.

“Etihad is monitoring the situation in Israel and continues to maintain close contact with authorities. The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority,” the airline said.

Flydubai cancelled two flights - FZ 1625/1626 and FZ 1807/1808 - on Saturday as Israel came under attack.

UAE airlines opened direct flights to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport after the UAE and Israel signed Abraham Accords in September 2020.

A spokesperson for Emirates Airline said flights are “operating as per normal schedule”. Emirates operates three daily flights to Tel Aviv.

In Israel, at least 300 civilians were killed and dozens taken hostage. In the Palestinian territories, more than 300 Palestinians have been killed and about 2,000 injured as Israeli forces pounded Gaza with aerial bombings.

“Given the current security situation in Tel Aviv, Lufthansa is cancelling all flights to and from Tel Aviv up until and including Monday,” a spokesman for the German carrier told AFP.

Brussels Airlines, part of the Lufthansa group, also cancelled its Tel Aviv flights.

Air France, Spanish airline Iberia, Italy’s flag-carrier ITA airways also suspended services.

Air India cancelled two flights, one from New Delhi to Tel Aviv, and another from Tel Aviv to New Delhi, according to news agency ANI.

“An Air India Flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 07 October 2023 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi has been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew. Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements,” an Air India representative said.