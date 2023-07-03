Sudan clashes intensify as conflict enters 12th week

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group intensified on Sunday, diminishing hopes for an end to the conflict as fighting entered its 12th week.

Air and artillery strikes could be heard, as well as small arms fire, particularly in Omdurman and Khartoum, as the conflict deepens a humanitarian crisis that has left millions trapped with little food, water and electricity.

The RSF said it brought down an army warplane and a drone in Bahri, north of Khartoum. The army did not immediately respond.

Numerous ceasefires have been brokered and violated since the conflict erupted in mid-April, while cities and regions outside the capital have been torn apart by ethnic violence.

The country's airspace will remain closed to all non-humanitarian flights for another week amid the spiralling violence.

A truce declared during last week's Eid Al Adha holiday came to an abrupt end on Thursday as a powerful explosion near Sudan's army headquarters was felt across Khartoum.

The holiday was marred by sporadic clashes between the army, which has relied on air power to overpower the RSF, and the paramilitary group.

The war has also hit cities in the western Kordofan and Darfur regions, in particular the westernmost city of El Geneina, where the RSF and Arab militias have been accused of ethnic cleansing.

Army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan last week called on young men to join the fight against the RSF, and on Sunday the army posted photos it said were of new recruits.

The Sudanese Doctors Union accused the RSF on Saturday of raiding the Shuhada hospital, one of the few still operating in the country, and killing a staff member. The RSF denied the accusation.

The country's healthcare sector has been crippled by the conflict, with most hospitals unable to operate.

Saudi-based Sudanese doctors who returned to their country to help aid efforts have told The National doctors are "working blind" to save patients amid widespread shortages.

Facilities have no ventilators and intensive care units are out of service, officials said.