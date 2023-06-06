Jordan foils Captagon smuggling attempt from southern Syria

Jordanian security forces have foiled an attempt to smuggle 67 kilograms of Captagon pills from Syria, state TV in Amman said on Tuesday.

The seizure was the first since the return of Damascus to the Arab League last month.

Jordan is seeking co-operation from Syrian President Bashar Al Assad to halt cross-border Captagon flows, as the kingdom supports re-establishing regional ties with Damascus.

State TV said Jordanian Customs and security forces at the Jaber border crossing with Syria found the Captagon shipment in the undercarriage of a refrigerated lorry after the vehicle was X-rayed.

The drugs were "hidden inside a secret location in a well executed manner", TV quoted an unnamed customs official as saying.

King Abdullah and military officials in Amman have accused the Syrian military and allied militias supported by Iran of sponsoring the illegal drugs trade, much of which flows through Jordanian territory to Saudi Arabia, officials said.

Captagon pills are frequently smuggled across the 360km border separating Jordan and Syria and the trade has been booming since 2018.

The Syrian military, with support from Russia, regained control from rebels over most of the southern part of the country in that year.

Curbing Captagon flows has been one of the drives by Jordan to re-establish ties with the Syrian government, which began three years ago under Russian influence.

Syria's membership in the Arab League was suspended in November 2011 after a brutal crackdown on mass demonstrations across the country.

