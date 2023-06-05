Jordanian authorities arrest a top fugitive

Jordanian security troops have arrested "one of the most dangerous wanted men" in the kingdom, a police spokesman said on Monday, in the second such arrest in less than a month.

The spokesman, Amer Al Sartawi, said officers from the criminal investigation and anti-narcotics divisions arrested the man in a raid on a farm in the Balqa governorate north-west of Amman.

The man, who was not identified, is wanted in connection with 32 cases, including attempted murder and producing and dealing in narcotics, Mr Al Sartawi said.

Read more https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/05/10/jordan-arrests-one-of-its-most-dangerous-criminals/

In the past two years, Jordanian authorities have promised to take a tougher stance to curb crime and battle the drug threat from Syria.

Mr Al Sartawi said the man who was arrested has been in hiding "for a long time".

On May 10, Jordanian police said its personnel arrested in Balqa a man wanted in connection with a murder and 21 drug cases.