Al Sharawneh: Home to Lebanon's notorious crime families

Baalbek is famous for its food and ancient cultural heritage – and infamous for its criminal underworld. Al Sharawneh neighbourhood, where some of Lebanon's most notorious cartel families live and operate, is a major reason for the city's mixed reputation.

The outlaw neighbourhood is known for flouting the state's authority and producing much of Lebanon's illicit drugs and weapons smuggling trade.

This week, it made headlines once more as the site of an army raid connected to the kidnapping of Saudia airline worker Mshari Al Mutairi.

The town's streets are lined with Hezbollah’s yellow flags, displaying the city’s loyalty to the Iran-backed political party and its powerful paramilitary wing.

The party reigns supreme in the city, leading to the perception among many Lebanese that it could curb Al Sharawneh’s lawlessness – if it wanted to.

“The assumption that Hezbollah is in control of these smuggling and production networks is wrong,” said Mohanad Hage Ali, a political analyst and research fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Centre.

Hussein, 27, a Baalbek resident who often visits Al Sharawneh and declined to give his real name, agreed.

“Maybe Hezbollah is Baalbek’s party in terms of election results. They’re in parliament and in the municipalities,” he said. “But when it comes to Baalbek’s interests or the clans, Hezbollah can’t interfere. The families will say ‘it’s not your business’.”

At most, Hezbollah could act as a mediator between the cartel clans and the state, he said, “but the party has no control over them”.

Supporters of Hezbollah attend a campaign rally in Baalbek. AFP

When the Lebanese armed forces conduct raids on Al Sharawneh, it is at the military's own peril. It is common for operations to culminate in theatrical gun battles and injuries as outlaws attempt escape.

But the failure of the state to capture cartel leaders and gain control of the neighbourhood is not always a blunder.

According to Hussein, gangs often compensate authorities or politicians for turning a blind eye to the area's illicit activities.

Political allies of cartel members will sometimes give them notice just before military raids are conducted, giving them time to escape.

“It's all a theatre,” Hussein said.

Al Shrawneh is, after all, a microcosm of Lebanon's deterioration. The fragmented country suffers from a feudal system run mostly by ex-warlords and their heirs.

A number of parliamentarians, members of the judiciary, and its central bank governor walk free even as they face criminal or financial charges.

And the country's informal economy has almost overtaken the formal one as it slides further into financial collapse, entrenching the criminal underworld's influence.

Clan competition

Al Sharawneh neighbourhood is mostly controlled by two large families – the Zeaiter and Jaafar clans – who alternately work in tandem and competition.

“The Zeaiter family, who is basically infamous” – one of the most powerful and notorious drug trafficking families in Lebanon – “always complains about the Jaafar family," said Mr Hage Ali.

The Jaafar family has formed a reputation for drug smuggling, organ trafficking, black market weapons trade, car theft, clashing with the Lebanese army and kidnapping foreigners – often to the more low-key Zeaiter clan’s chagrin, several residents of Baalbek told The National.

It was members of the Jaafar clan who were blamed for kidnapping Mr Al Mutairi, taking him to Al Sharawneh and demanding a $400,000 ransom. He was rescued in an army raid two days later.

A security official told The National on Tuesday that gang leader Moussa Ali Wajih Jaafar was behind Mr Al Mutairi's kidnap.

But the official also suggested it was drug kingpin Ali Munther Zeaiter who protected Mr Jaafar following the kidnap.

A local honour code

The incident was emblematic of both the rampant banditry and the tribal honour code by which Al Sharawneh – and, more broadly, Baalbek – operates.

“They all feel a sense of duty to their society,” Hussein said of the Baalbek residents. “Beyond the drug dealing and trafficking, we are people who are known for our dignity, hospitality, ethics and our loyalty to each other.”

Despite the elements of lawlessness in Al Sharawneh, Hussein is eager to dispel the negative characterisation of the area as a poor, lawless slum.

He said that the neighbourhood is inhabited by people of all classes and ruled by unwritten laws that are not beholden to the Lebanese state.

“We’re a traditional people and we play by the rules of ‘osool’,” he continued, using an Arabic word that roughly translates to “our origins”.

The closest English approximation to the word is the term “original gangster”.

By way of example, Hussein told a story – an Al Sharawneh tale accepted as truth in Baalbek.

“A few years ago, the army conducted a raid on the Jafaar family and there were clashes,” he said.

“A Baalbeki soldier died in the clashes. On the day of the wake, the sheikh of the Jaafar clan came to the soldier’s family home.

“He brought his own son with him. He walked up to the father of the soldier and handed him his pistol, apologised for the death of the soldier, and said, ‘here is my son in his stead. Kill him if you want. We did not mean for this to happen'.

“The father didn’t take the pistol. Sheikh Jaafar stayed and served by his side until the end of the day.”