Sudan's army suspends talks with rival paramilitary over truce violations

Sudan's army has withdrawn from negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces, saying the rival paramilitary group has failed to honour conditions for a truce mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US, a senior diplomatic source told The National on Wednesday.

The source, who is regularly briefed on the progress of the talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, said the army specifically cited the continuing occupation by the RSF of health facilities in Khartoum as well as private homes and government buildings.

The RSF and the army have been fighting in Khartoum and elsewhere since April 15.

The decision came after the two warring sides agreed to a five-day truce that went into effect on Monday, but both sides have already breached it.

READ MORE Cases of severe infection soar among children as bodies rot in Khartoum's streets

Negotiations began early this month and had produced a declaration of commitments to protecting civilians and forming humanitarian corridors under two short-term ceasefire deals that were repeatedly breached.

The latest deal expired on Monday but was renewed hours before it was due to end.

Residents reported clashes throughout Tuesday evening in Khartoum and Omdurman, as army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan vowed to fight the RSF to the end.

The truce was brokered and is being remotely monitored by Saudi Arabia and the US, which say it has been broken by both sides but has still allowed for the delivery of aid to an estimated two million people.

The war has forced nearly 1.4 million people to flee their homes, including more than 350,000 who have crossed into neighbouring countries.