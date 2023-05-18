Kissing is 1,000 years older than first thought, Middle East tablets show

The first documented kiss happened in the Middle East 4,500 years ago, about 1,000 years earlier than previously believed, researchers have found.

The act was recorded in ancient Mesopotamia, which included modern-day Iraq, Kuwait, Syria and Turkey.

Kissing was documented on clay tablets from the region, researchers said in an article published in the journal Science.

It suggests kissing was integral to romantic, familial and friendly relations.

READ MORE Ancient blueprints for human-made mega structures found in Jordan and Saudi Arabia

The team was led by Dr Troels Pank Arboll, an assistant professor who researches Mesopotamian medicine at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

“In ancient Mesopotamia, which is the name for the early human cultures that existed between the Euphrates and Tigris rivers in present-day Iraq and Syria, people wrote in cuneiform script on clay tablets,” he said.

"Many thousands of these clay tablets have survived to this day, and they contain clear examples that kissing was considered a part of romantic intimacy in ancient times, just as kissing could be part of friendships and family members’ relations.”

Researchers suggested that kissing in ancient times may also led to the spread of viruses including herpes simplex virus 1, which is causes cold sores.

Mesopotamian medical texts refer to a condition called “bu'shanu", which led to symptoms that mirror those of the herpes simplex virus.

But Dr Arboll said those texts could not be read at face value because of cultural and religious concepts at the time.

Other studies have shown that some viruses around today also affected ancient communities.

“If the practice of kissing was widespread and well-established in a range of ancient societies, the effects of kissing in terms of pathogen transmission must likely have been more or less constant," said Dr Sophie Lund Rasmussen, a researcher at the University of Oxford.